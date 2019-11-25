Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Deals Lenovo

Grab a Lenovo Smart Display 7 and save 25% at B&H

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 25, 2019, 11:40 PM
Grab a Lenovo Smart Display 7 and save 25% at B&H
Great news for those looking to buy a smart speaker with a display, as Lenovo's most recent smart display is now on sale at B&H. The device that was unveiled back in September hasn't been released in the US until this month, and the only retailer that sells it seems to be B&H.

As Droid-life points out, Lenovo's smart display should have been launched in the US in October, but for reasons unknown, the device never made it to shelves until late November. Lenovo Smart Display 7 is one of the cheaper devices of this kind, but B&H offers a $30 discount if you buy it right now.

The smart display typically sells for $130, but thanks to B&H's promo, anyone can buy one for just $100. To make the deal even more appealing, the US retailer throws in a free Lenovo Wi-Fi Smart Plug ($30 value) for those who buy the smart display.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features Google Assistant support and has a 7-inch IPS touchscreen display that goes along a 2-megapixel selfie camera. It's equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and lets users make and receive video calls. The device also packs a physical mute button and a camera shutter that control the dual mics and camera.

