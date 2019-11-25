Grab a Lenovo Smart Display 7 and save 25% at B&H
As Droid-life points out, Lenovo's smart display should have been launched in the US in October, but for reasons unknown, the device never made it to shelves until late November. Lenovo Smart Display 7 is one of the cheaper devices of this kind, but B&H offers a $30 discount if you buy it right now.
Lenovo Smart Display 7 features Google Assistant support and has a 7-inch IPS touchscreen display that goes along a 2-megapixel selfie camera. It's equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and lets users make and receive video calls. The device also packs a physical mute button and a camera shutter that control the dual mics and camera.
