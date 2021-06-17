Leica goes smartphone with the Leitz Phone 1







Sadly, the Leitz Phone 1 is Japan-exclusive at the moment with a price tag of 187,920 yen or about $1,700. Lucky Japanese enthusiasts will be able to pre-order the phone starting tomorrow with deliveries expected sometime in late July. There’s no word on availability outside Japan, but we’ll keep on monitoring the situation.

What’s different about the Leitz Phone 1 is the phone’s design and UI. Leica used its signature Red Dot design for the camera bump and tweaked the UI to give it a “monochrome” feel. There’s even a magnetic cover for the camera, not only for protection but also to make you feel like you’re taking the lens cap off a real camera.The Leitz Phone 1 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can use the microSD card slot to bump up the latter with up to 1TB. There’s a Snapdragon 888 chipset powering the whole thing, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery.