Leica goes smartphone with the Leitz Phone 1

Leica goes smartphone with the Leitz Phone 10
There are two caveats to this news story - first, the phone is launching in Japan as a Softbank-exclusive limited edition device. Second, the device is very closely related to the Sharp Aquos R6, meaning it will never leave Japan, most likely.
The Sharp Aquos R6 made headlines last month with its big 1-inch camera sensor in its Leica-branded camera system. The phone also features a state-of-the-art 240Hz IGZO OLED panel and flagship-grade hardware.
What’s different about the Leitz Phone 1 is the phone’s design and UI. Leica used its signature Red Dot design for the camera bump and tweaked the UI to give it a “monochrome” feel. There’s even a magnetic cover for the camera, not only for protection but also to make you feel like you’re taking the lens cap off a real camera.
Sadly, the Leitz Phone 1 is Japan-exclusive at the moment with a price tag of 187,920 yen or about $1,700. Lucky Japanese enthusiasts will be able to pre-order the phone starting tomorrow with deliveries expected sometime in late July. There’s no word on availability outside Japan, but we’ll keep on monitoring the situation.