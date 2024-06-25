RCS messaging has been enabled for some iPhone users

iOS 18









To bring RCS to the iPhone, Apple depends on carriers and apparently, the latest iOS 18 beta only includes updated carrier bundles for the three largest US carriers. Users on other carriers and MVNOs will likely have to wait a bit more for a smoother cross-platform messaging experience. To bring RCS to the iPhone, Apple depends on carriers and apparently, the latestbeta only includes updated carrier bundles for the three largest US carriers. Users on other carriers and MVNOs will likely have to wait a bit more for a smoother cross-platform messaging experience.









RCS messages will continue to have green bubbles, but they will be labeled as "Text Message – RCS." Also, even though RCS has many of the same features as iMessage, both iMessage and Google Messages will RCS messages will continue to have green bubbles, but they will be labeled as "Text Message – RCS." Also, even though RCS has many of the same features as iMessage, both iMessage and Google Messages will continue to have some exclusive features





This is one of the most Apple moves ever. The company has yielded to pressure to embrace RCS but it has maintained the divide between Android and iPhone users by allocating different colored bubbles to each.