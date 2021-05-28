LG actually makes great earphones, and they are on sale right now

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
May 28, 2021, 2:26 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After LG announced its sad departure from the mobile business, lots of the company’s smartphone models got discounted. You might be surprised to find out that LG makes earphones as well, and they also enjoy decent price cuts.

There’s a deal live right now at Best Buy - you can get the LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds with a nice 26% discount. These earphones normally sell for $149.99 but now, for a limited time, they’ll set you back just $109.99.

LG - TONE Free HBS-FN6 -

True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Black

$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Let’s talk about the earbuds themselves in a more technical way for a bit. The LG TONE Free model packs a lot of features. These earbuds offer built-in, high-performance dual microphones for great call quality. The dual-microphone system also provides noise reduction and echo cancelation.

The sound of these has been designed and tuned by Meridian and the earphones deliver clear and precise audio. The LG TONE earphones are also IPX4 sweat resistant so you can hit the gym with no worries at all. But there’s more!


The charging case is very special - it sports a UV lamp that kills bacteria! How many earphones can beat this? “The UVnano Charging Case kills 99.9% of bacteria. Independent testing shows the UV nano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging.”

To top everything up, these offer 18 hours of playtime, and a quick 5 min charge will give you another hour. They’re very comfortable due to the medical-grade ear gels made with non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone.

So, yeah - great true wireless earbuds going under the radar. Don’t miss out!

