LG actually makes great earphones, and they are on sale right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There’s a deal live right now at Best Buy - you can get the LG TONE Free True Wireless Earbuds with a nice 26% discount. These earphones normally sell for $149.99 but now, for a limited time, they’ll set you back just $109.99.
Let’s talk about the earbuds themselves in a more technical way for a bit. The LG TONE Free model packs a lot of features. These earbuds offer built-in, high-performance dual microphones for great call quality. The dual-microphone system also provides noise reduction and echo cancelation.
The charging case is very special - it sports a UV lamp that kills bacteria! How many earphones can beat this? “The UVnano Charging Case kills 99.9% of bacteria. Independent testing shows the UV nano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging.”
So, yeah - great true wireless earbuds going under the radar. Don’t miss out!