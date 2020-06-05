The 5G-enabled LG Velvet now available in three new colors
The 5G-enabled LG Velvet is no exception, as the South Korean company released no less than three color versions of the phone, even though it's not really a flagship: Aurora White, Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, and Illusion Sunset.
So, starting this week, LG Velvet is available in three new colors: Aurora Pink, Aurora Red, and Aurora Blue. The catch is that these seem to be exclusively available in South Korea, at least for the moment.
As GSMArena points out, the pink LG Velvet is only available at LG U+, while the red model is only sold by KT. Finally, SK Telecom now offers the LG Velvet in Aurora Blue. It's probably safe to say that these colors will eventually make it to other markets, but that won't happen for at least a month if they're time-exclusives.