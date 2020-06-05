LG Android 5G

The 5G-enabled LG Velvet now available in three new colors

Cosmin Vasile
Jun 05, 2020, 2:21 PM
Long are the days when you had to choose between either black or white color when purchasing a flagship smartphone. All major handset makers are now trying to appeal to a wider audience by releasing three or four color options for their top-tier devices.

The 5G-enabled LG Velvet is no exception, as the South Korean company released no less than three color versions of the phone, even though it's not really a flagship: Aurora White, Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, and Illusion Sunset.

However, it looks like LG didn't think that four colors for the Velvet would be enough for the smartphone to sell well, or perhaps the company simply wants to offer customers more choices when they're picking their 5G smartphone.

So, starting this week, LG Velvet is available in three new colors: Aurora Pink, Aurora Red, and Aurora Blue. The catch is that these seem to be exclusively available in South Korea, at least for the moment.

As GSMArena points out, the pink LG Velvet is only available at LG U+, while the red model is only sold by KT. Finally, SK Telecom now offers the LG Velvet in Aurora Blue. It's probably safe to say that these colors will eventually make it to other markets, but that won't happen for at least a month if they're time-exclusives.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

