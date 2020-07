LG brings Velvet UI to V50 ThinQ, other flagship smartphones

It looks like LG has decided to roll out the Velvet UI to several flagship smartphones after gathering feedback through customer contact channels like Quick Help. Apparently, many LG fans wanted the same UI that comes pre-installed on the LG Velvet on their devices, and the South Korean company has taken the necessary steps in that direction.Earlier this week, LG announced that it has started the roll-out of the LG Velvet UI to the V50 ThinQ . The update includes some changes to the volume adjustment screen, notification bar point color setting, and information pop-up window appearance during a call.The V50 ThinQ won't be the only LG smartphone to receive the Velvet UI, as the handset maker plans to bring it to other flagships like LG G8 ThinQ , LG V50S ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ , LG V35 ThinQ , and LG G7 ThinQ It's an interesting decision that reveals a sudden change in the way LG reacts to the feedback received from customers. The South Korean company promised it will continue to monitor the opinions collected from customers through various channels and continue to provide OS updates and security patches based on that. This is a thumbs-up from us.