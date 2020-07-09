LG brings Velvet UI to V50 ThinQ, other flagship smartphones
The V50 ThinQ won't be the only LG smartphone to receive the Velvet UI, as the handset maker plans to bring it to other flagships like LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50S ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, and LG G7 ThinQ.
It's an interesting decision that reveals a sudden change in the way LG reacts to the feedback received from customers. The South Korean company promised it will continue to monitor the opinions collected from customers through various channels and continue to provide OS updates and security patches based on that. This is a thumbs-up from us.