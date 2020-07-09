LG Android Software updates

LG brings Velvet UI to V50 ThinQ, other flagship smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 09, 2020, 12:27 AM
LG brings Velvet UI to V50 ThinQ, other flagship smartphones
It looks like LG has decided to roll out the Velvet UI to several flagship smartphones after gathering feedback through customer contact channels like Quick Help. Apparently, many LG fans wanted the same UI that comes pre-installed on the LG Velvet on their devices, and the South Korean company has taken the necessary steps in that direction.

Earlier this week, LG announced that it has started the roll-out of the LG Velvet UI to the V50 ThinQ. The update includes some changes to the volume adjustment screen, notification bar point color setting, and information pop-up window appearance during a call.

The V50 ThinQ won't be the only LG smartphone to receive the Velvet UI, as the handset maker plans to bring it to other flagships like LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50S ThinQ, LG V40 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ, and LG G7 ThinQ.

It's an interesting decision that reveals a sudden change in the way LG reacts to the feedback received from customers. The South Korean company promised it will continue to monitor the opinions collected from customers through various channels and continue to provide OS updates and security patches based on that. This is a thumbs-up from us.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 Velvet on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
V50 ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ View Full specs
$430 LG V50 ThinQ on
$429 LG V50 ThinQ on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

