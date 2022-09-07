Is the iPhone 14 waterproof?

No, it’s not! Waterproof means completely sealed and protected against water. The iPhone 14 series boasts an iP68 rating, which stands for top water and dust resistance but waterproof it is not. All new models in the range feature this IP68 rating, so let’s talk in detail about what it actually means.

What does IP68 mean?

Water resistant vs waterproof

This strange abbreviation stands for "Ingress Protection,” and it’s internationally regulated and standardized (IEC standard 60529). The first digit in this abbreviation shows the protection against solids - dust, grease, sand, etc. The number 6 is the highest possible rating and it stands for “dust tight.”The second digit is much more important for the normal smartphone consumer. It is also a bit more controversial, as manufacturers carry their own tests in-house when they assign it. The number 8 here means the device is able to survive submersion up to 6 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.Here’s the deal - even if your new iPhone 14 can on paper survive under 1.5 meters of water for half an hour, it’s the ideal scenario. Chances are this protection wears over time, especially if you’ve already dropped your phone or damaged the chassis.In reality, the IP68 rating means that your phone will probably survive an accidental drop in the toilet/pool/river, and it will be pretty safe “dancing in the rain.” You can probably wash your phone with warm water from time to time too.