Is the iPhone 14 waterproof?
No, it’s not! Waterproof means completely sealed and protected against water. The iPhone 14 series boasts an iP68 rating, which stands for top water and dust resistance but waterproof it is not. All new models in the range feature this IP68 rating, so let’s talk in detail about what it actually means.
What does IP68 mean?
This strange abbreviation stands for "Ingress Protection,” and it’s internationally regulated and standardized (IEC standard 60529). The first digit in this abbreviation shows the protection against solids - dust, grease, sand, etc. The number 6 is the highest possible rating and it stands for “dust tight.”
The second digit is much more important for the normal smartphone consumer. It is also a bit more controversial, as manufacturers carry their own tests in-house when they assign it. The number 8 here means the device is able to survive submersion up to 6 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.
Water resistant vs waterproof
Here’s the deal - even if your new iPhone 14 can on paper survive under 1.5 meters of water for half an hour, it’s the ideal scenario. Chances are this protection wears over time, especially if you’ve already dropped your phone or damaged the chassis.
In reality, the IP68 rating means that your phone will probably survive an accidental drop in the toilet/pool/river, and it will be pretty safe “dancing in the rain.” You can probably wash your phone with warm water from time to time too.
There are some additional tips to keep your phone safe:
- Whenever your phone gets wet, dry it thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth.
- Do not expose the phone to salt water or ionized water. Salt water is much more conductive than fresh water and can quickly short-circuit your phone and damage internal components. Furthermore, when it dries, salt may accumulate and block the primary microphone, earpiece, or external speaker. If your phone is exposed to salt water, wash the phone with fresh water, and then dry thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth.
- When drying off your phone, be sure to pat the earpiece (top front of the phone), primary microphone (bottom of phone), external speaker (bottom of phone), and the power/accessory (Lightning) interface connector with a clean, soft cloth to remove as much water as possible. Some phones have a special mode to clean water from these crevices by playing a sound with a specific frequency to push the water out.
- When making a call immediately after your phone is wet, the microphone may have water in it, which may lower the volume that the other person will hear. After drying off the phone, allow the phone to air-dry before making a call.
- Physical damage to your phone, such as chips and cracks, can significantly reduce its ability to resist dust and water.
Things that are NOT allowed: