Internal T-Mobile files and other confidential info allegedly stolen by hacker and put up on a forum

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Grep says that they could have stolen even more data, but decided to only go for big, confidential files.Capgemini hasn't yet confirmed whether it was breached by hackers. Under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies across the European Union, including France, must disclose data breaches within 72 hours of learning about them.It's not known whetherhas been alerted about the break-in and how much of its data was compromised during the breach. Whilemay not be held directly responsible for not doing enough to prevent the data leak, it's not going to be a good look for the company, which was fined $60 million earlier this year by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for not being able to prevent unaothorized access to sensitive data between August 2020 and June 2021 and not informing the committee about the issue promptly.Meanwhile, customers awaiting a payout for the 2021 breach that impacted 76.6 millionusers will likely receive their share of the settlement fund as soon as matters delaying payments are officially resolved.