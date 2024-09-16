Internal T-Mobile files and other confidential info allegedly stolen by hacker and put up on a forum

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

T-Mobile was involved in another data breach, this time at the hands of Capgemini, an information technology services and consulting company headquartered in Paris, France.

Capgemini boasts an impressive clients' roster and says that 85 percent of the companies on the Forbes Global 2000 list are its customers.

A cybercriminal who calls themselves "grep" claims to have broken into Capgemini's system and stolen 20GB of sensitive information, including databases, source code, credentials, and employee information, reports Cyber Insider.

T-Mobile's virtual machine logs, internal project files, and confidential information were also compromised during the data breach, which was first announced through a post on BreachForums. Samples provided by grep include SQL entries mentioning employee credentials and user permissions. The threat actor also siphoned off data on Capgemini employees.

A similar post was also made on a dark web forum, though it's not clear whether it was authored by grep.



Grep says that they could have stolen even more data, but decided to only go for big, confidential files.

Capgemini hasn't yet confirmed whether it was breached by hackers. Under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies across the European Union, including France, must disclose data breaches within 72 hours of learning about them.

It's not known whether T-Mobile has been alerted about the break-in and how much of its data was compromised during the breach. While T-Mobile may not be held directly responsible for not doing enough to prevent the data leak, it's not going to be a good look for the company, which was fined $60 million earlier this year by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for not being able to prevent unaothorized access to sensitive data between August 2020 and June 2021 and not informing the committee about the issue promptly.

Meanwhile, customers awaiting a payout for the 2021 breach that impacted 76.6 million T-Mobile users will likely receive their share of the settlement fund as soon as matters delaying payments are officially resolved.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

