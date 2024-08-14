T-Mobile penalized by government agency with largest fine for negligence

T-Mobile

CFIUS said that between August 2020 and June 2021, T-Mobile failed to take the required measures to prevent unauthorized access to certain sensitive data. On top of that, the company failed to disclose the issue in a timely manner, thereby delaying its efforts to investigate and mitigate any potential harm to national security assets.



According to CFIUS, these violations compromised the national security interests of the country. T-Mobile has since worked with the committee to improve its compliance procedures and has pledged to continue working with it to ensure compliance with its obligations going forward and "help keep the country and our customers safe."



The carrier said that it promptly reported the problem and it was addressed quickly. The company also assured that the information never left the law enforcement community.



This is the first time that CFIUS revealed the name of a company that it has fined. It has never imposed a fine as big as this on any company before. US officials are setting an example of sorts by announcing the penalty, reinforcing CFIUS' commitment to holding companies accountable to their obligations.