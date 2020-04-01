Instagram is working on a new “Limit sensitive content” feature
Instagram is working on “Limit Sensitive Content” option— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 31, 2020
This seems to be on by default (it’s on when I came across it) and shows a warning dialog when you turn it off pic.twitter.com/lvQhepAU3e
If you turn the toggle switch off, there is a pop-up warning asking you if you want to “See more content that might be sensitive”. The option is probably geared toward specific audiences, children or teenagers for example, but may also come as a default setting when or if it rolls out. Speaking of which, there is currently no indication when this feature will become available, nor any official comment from Instagram.