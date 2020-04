Instagram is working on a new “Limit sensitive content” feature

Instagram is working on “Limit Sensitive Content” option



This seems to be on by default (it’s on when I came across it) and shows a warning dialog when you turn it off pic.twitter.com/lvQhepAU3e — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 31, 2020

Instagram developers are busy bees, as it turns out. New experimental features pop-up like mushrooms, and Jane Manchun Wong is there to pick them up. Recently, the reverse software engineer reported about Instagram’s Discover Accounts feature and about an Incognito mode for DMs , both currently in development. Now Jane has found another interesting feature concerning sensitive content in the social network.Jane stumbled upon a toggle switch in Instagram, labeled “Limit Sensitive Content”, and it seems the option was turned on by default. The description states that when the toggle switch is on, users will see fewer photos and videos deemed sensitive. The “Learn More” option at the bottom doesn’t link anywhere at the moment, pointing at the work-in-progress state of the feature. It’s also not clear what sensitive content stands for, although we have some ideas (NSFW stuff most likely).If you turn the toggle switch off, there is a pop-up warning asking you if you want to “See more content that might be sensitive”. The option is probably geared toward specific audiences, children or teenagers for example, but may also come as a default setting when or if it rolls out. Speaking of which, there is currently no indication when this feature will become available, nor any official comment from Instagram.