iOS Android Apps

Instagram is working on a new “Limit sensitive content” feature

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 01, 2020, 5:12 AM
Instagram is working on a new “Limit sensitive content” feature
Instagram developers are busy bees, as it turns out. New experimental features pop-up like mushrooms, and Jane Manchun Wong is there to pick them up. Recently, the reverse software engineer reported about Instagram’s Discover Accounts feature and about an Incognito mode for DMs, both currently in development. Now Jane has found another interesting feature concerning sensitive content in the social network.

Jane stumbled upon a toggle switch in Instagram, labeled “Limit Sensitive Content”, and it seems the option was turned on by default. The description states that when the toggle switch is on, users will see fewer photos and videos deemed sensitive. The “Learn More” option at the bottom doesn’t link anywhere at the moment, pointing at the work-in-progress state of the feature. It’s also not clear what sensitive content stands for, although we have some ideas (NSFW stuff most likely).

   
If you turn the toggle switch off, there is a pop-up warning asking you if you want to “See more content that might be sensitive”. The option is probably geared toward specific audiences, children or teenagers for example, but may also come as a default setting when or if it rolls out. Speaking of which, there is currently no indication when this feature will become available, nor any official comment from Instagram.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless