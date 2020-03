New Instagram “Discover Accounts” feature spotted

Instagram is working on “Discover Accounts” for discovering popular accounts on Instagram



It’s like “Discover People” but for top creators and brands pic.twitter.com/mc3wf29XD7 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 24, 2020

“We’re always working to update the types of photos and videos you see in Search & Explore to better tailor it to you. Posts are selected automatically based on things like the people you follow or the posts you like.”

It looks like Instagram developers are hard at work despite all the restrictions and limitations of the current health situation. Our soon-to-become-favorite reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted about another interesting Instagram feature in the works. Jane told us about the incognito mode and the ability to hide stories from certain people on Instagram, and now it’s time for “Discover Accounts”.According to Jane, it aims to connect users to brands and creators on Instagram. This feature will work similarly to “Discover People”, which lets you search for people you know, but it’s designed to show brands and top creators based on your interests. Discover Accounts may use the same algorithms Instagram uses to show pictures and videos in the Search & Explore tab., reads the feature description on Instagram’s help center Discover Accounts is still in a testing phase, and there’s no official information on the feature. No word on when this new search tool will be rolling out either, but it will give an additional option to users when they try to find someone to follow.