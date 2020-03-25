New Instagram “Discover Accounts” feature spotted
Instagram is working on “Discover Accounts” for discovering popular accounts on Instagram— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 24, 2020
It’s like “Discover People” but for top creators and brands pic.twitter.com/mc3wf29XD7
According to Jane, it aims to connect users to brands and creators on Instagram. This feature will work similarly to “Discover People”, which lets you search for people you know, but it’s designed to show brands and top creators based on your interests. Discover Accounts may use the same algorithms Instagram uses to show pictures and videos in the Search & Explore tab.
“We’re always working to update the types of photos and videos you see in Search & Explore to better tailor it to you. Posts are selected automatically based on things like the people you follow or the posts you like.”, reads the feature description on Instagram’s help center.
Discover Accounts is still in a testing phase, and there’s no official information on the feature. No word on when this new search tool will be rolling out either, but it will give an additional option to users when they try to find someone to follow.