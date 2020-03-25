Apps

New Instagram “Discover Accounts” feature spotted

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 25, 2020
It looks like Instagram developers are hard at work despite all the restrictions and limitations of the current health situation. Our soon-to-become-favorite reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted about another interesting Instagram feature in the works. Jane told us about the incognito mode and the ability to hide stories from certain people on Instagram, and now it’s time for “Discover Accounts”.

   
According to Jane, it aims to connect users to brands and creators on Instagram. This feature will work similarly to “Discover People”, which lets you search for people you know, but it’s designed to show brands and top creators based on your interests. Discover Accounts may use the same algorithms Instagram uses to show pictures and videos in the Search & Explore tab.

“We’re always working to update the types of photos and videos you see in Search & Explore to better tailor it to you. Posts are selected automatically based on things like the people you follow or the posts you like.”, reads the feature description on Instagram’s help center.

Discover Accounts is still in a testing phase, and there’s no official information on the feature. No word on when this new search tool will be rolling out either, but it will give an additional option to users when they try to find someone to follow.

