Incognito mode in the works for Instagram direct messaging
Instagram is working on “ mode” where messages disappearIt seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work pic.twitter.com/ZrUZZj0TWo— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2020
Jane demonstrated the feature by switching between modes and making messages disappear. The incognito mode turns the background black, much like the Chrome feature of the same moniker. That being said, there’s no official wording on the specific name for this yet. Jane calls it “disappearing messages mode”. What’s there, however, is a direct confirmation from Instagram Comms that the social network is working on the aforementioned feature.
We're always exploring new features to improve your messaging experience. This feature is still in early development and not testing externally just yet!
It’s also not clear if or when this option will be rolling out to the general public, as it’s still in “early development” and not being “tested externally”. If it comes to the masses though, it will give an extra layer of security for these times you’d always wished for your messages to just… disappear.