Incognito mode in the works for Instagram direct messaging

Instagram is working on "disappearing messages mode" where messages disappear



It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work pic.twitter.com/ZrUZZj0TWo— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2020

Another day, another experimental Instagram feature dug up by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Earlier this week, Jane brought up to light the option to hide certain stories from certain individuals on Instagram, and now it’s Incognito mode for direct messaging.Jane demonstrated the feature by switching between modes and making messages disappear. The incognito mode turns the background black, much like the Chrome feature of the same moniker. That being said, there’s no official wording on the specific name for this yet. Jane calls it “disappearing messages mode”. What’s there, however, is a direct confirmation from Instagram Comms that the social network is working on the aforementioned feature.It’s also not clear if or when this option will be rolling out to the general public, as it’s still in “early development” and not being “tested externally”. If it comes to the masses though, it will give an extra layer of security for these times you’d always wished for your messages to just… disappear.