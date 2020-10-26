Instagram will change its “breast squeezing” policy after plus-size model backlash

“As we looked into this more closely, we realized it was an instance where our policy on breast squeezing wasn’t being correctly applied. Hearing Nyome’s feedback helped us understand where this policy was falling short, and how we could refine it.”

Instagram has a strict policy when it comes to nudity or suggestive imagery. The company doesn’t allow images where the model squeezes her breasts, because it’s a trope commonly associated with pornography. This breast-squeezing policy is about to change, though.Back in August, Instagram deleted several image posts of plus-size and black models, depicting the aforementioned scenario. When Nyome Nicholas-Williams suffered the same treatment plus Instagram also threatened to delete her account despite it being verified and having more than 62,000 followers, it was the last drop. This all led to an outburst of social anger online and Instagram had to react. Now those questionable policies will be refined.An official spokesperson for Instagram said:The policy change will apply across both Instagram and Facebook starting this week.