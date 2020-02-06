Instagram update makes it easier to see who to unfollow
Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about — but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change. Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests.
After updating to the latest version of Instagram, users will find the new feature by tapping the “Following” tab in their profiles. From there, they will be able to sort their followers by earliest to latest and remove those that are irrelevant.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):