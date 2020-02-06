iOS Android Apps

Instagram update makes it easier to see who to unfollow

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 06, 2020, 4:39 PM
Instagram announced earlier today that its app will now show users who they interact with the least. The new feature lets Instagram users keep their feed clean by unfollowing those who aren't relevant to them.

TechCrunch reports Instagram added “following categories” that allows users to split the list of people they follow into multiple categories such as “most seen in feed” and “least interacted with.” In a statement for TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson said the new changes are meant to make it easier for users to manage the accounts they follow:

Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about — but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change. Whether you graduate, move to a new city, or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests.


After updating to the latest version of Instagram, users will find the new feature by tapping the “Following” tab in their profiles. From there, they will be able to sort their followers by earliest to latest and remove those that are irrelevant.

