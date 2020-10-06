Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Software updates Apps

Instagram anti-bullying brings warnings to users about to post an offensive comment

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 06, 2020, 1:43 AM
Instagram anti-bullying brings warnings to users about to post an offensive comment
It seems that nowadays social media giants are working on making the Internet and smartphones a more mental health-friendly place. Recently, Google has announced that it will turn off “beauty filter” on Pixel phones by default. Now, marking the 10th anniversary of Instagram, Instagram will bring anti-bullying features to a new level, reports Engadget.

Until now, Instagram had a pretty impressive anti-bullying feature set, including “nudging” users if they happen to make an offensive post, warning them to tone it down a little. It also offered an “away mode”, that users can enable when they’re going through a stressful or sensitive time, for example following a breakup.

Now, these anti-bullying features will be expanded by Instagram owner company Facebook. Instead of asking users to rethink an offensive post, the social media platform will provide a new warning, stating that this sort of offensive comments and posts may get users’ account disabled.

This update will not ban users from posting negative comments or posts, but it will make sure to warn them of the consequences if they continue to break Instagram rules.

Additionally, for users that are experiencing offensive comments, Instagram is testing a feature to automatically hide comments similar to others that have been previously reported.

