Instagram anti-bullying brings warnings to users about to post an offensive comment
Now, these anti-bullying features will be expanded by Instagram owner company Facebook. Instead of asking users to rethink an offensive post, the social media platform will provide a new warning, stating that this sort of offensive comments and posts may get users’ account disabled.
This update will not ban users from posting negative comments or posts, but it will make sure to warn them of the consequences if they continue to break Instagram rules.
Additionally, for users that are experiencing offensive comments, Instagram is testing a feature to automatically hide comments similar to others that have been previously reported.