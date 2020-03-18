Instagram may soon let you hide stories from certain people
As Jane explains on Twitter, the feature is in a Public testing phase, meaning other Instagram users will probably start seeing it too. One of Jane’s followers reported under the post that he already received the option, although there’s no official information on when it will become more widely available.
Instagram is testing the ability to hide specific Stories from specific people— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 17, 2020
good for one-off occasions pic.twitter.com/9tq2ZXGhWY
The feature can be useful in many scenarios - if you’re on a sick-leave but your boss follows you on Instagram, you can safely post your not-so-sick stories without jeopardizing your morals (or job, for that matter). Besides, hiding stories can prove useful in filtering content for sensitive demographics - children for example.