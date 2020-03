Instagram may soon let you hide stories from certain people

Instagram is testing the ability to hide specific Stories from specific people



Reverse-engineer Jane Manchun Wong likes to tinker with apps and find hidden/upcoming features. Thanks to her, we know that Facebook is working on a Quiet Mode, and Instagram’s Mirror Story Camera mode is another interesting find.Jane also posted a screenshot on Twitter, spotted by MSPoweruser , showing a “Change who can see this” option under an Instagram story. “You can choose to hide this photo from specific people,” the description reads further. There’s also a search bar in which you can probably start typing the handles of your followers in order to add them to a list.As Jane explains on Twitter, the feature is in a Public testing phase, meaning other Instagram users will probably start seeing it too. One of Jane’s followers reported under the post that he already received the option, although there’s no official information on when it will become more widely available.The feature can be useful in many scenarios - if you’re on a sick-leave but your boss follows you on Instagram, you can safely post your not-so-sick stories without jeopardizing your morals (or job, for that matter). Besides, hiding stories can prove useful in filtering content for sensitive demographics - children for example.