Insider talks about Apple's possible trifold iPhone launch plans

Apple iPhone
Trifold iPhone
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate | Image Credit - Huawei

With foldable smartphones now a common fixture in the lineup of almost all Android companies, they are now pursuing bolder ideas such as a trifold handset. Apple, on the other hand, is reportedly only now finalizing the production details for its rumored debut foldable device. It's natural to wonder whether the company will ever release a triple-screen phone. An insider has ventured a guess.

In today's edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple will enter the foldable market in 2026. The company's first foldable phone could feature its power-efficient modem.

Sometime in the future, we may also see the company embrace under-display cameras and screens without any cutouts.

When asked by a user if Apple has a trifold phone in the pipeline, Gurman said it was too soon to comment on that, given Apple hasn't even released a foldable phone yet.

However, considering Apple has historically been reluctant to bet on bold and nascent ideas, it's unlikely to be considering a trifold phone at the moment. The first foldable phone was launched in 2018 and Apple is years behind in the category.

Thus, a trifold iPhone is unlikely to show up any time soon. At the earliest, we might see one by the end of the decade.

Apple hasn’t even launched a foldable phone yet, and here we are speculating on the next step. But it is an exciting concept. Let me just say: This form factor is incredible, and I wish Apple would make one. Unfortunately, it just feels too bold and nascent to be something Apple would even consider pursuing yet. Maybe by the very end of the decade. After all, the company is already five years behind its rivals in phones with a single fold.
Mark Gurman, Bloomberg journalist, February 2025

Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone is finally sounding like a reality, with a recent rumor saying that it will have large screens, a thin design, a dual-camera system, and a high-capacity battery.

Apple's first foldable device is expected to be a book-style foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and while Apple will source its screen from Samsung, it will design the hinge itself.

The phone is expected to be revealed alongside the iPhone 18 and Apple has set a very ambitious sales target for the device. A year after releasing its first foldable iPhone, the company is expected to release a bendable iPad MacBook hybrid.
