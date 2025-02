Insider talks about Apple's possible trifold iPhone launch plans

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate | Image Credit - Huawei





Mark Gurman, Bloomberg journalist, February 2025



Apple's first foldable device is expected to be a book-style foldable like the



Apple's first foldable device is expected to be a book-style foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and while Apple will source its screen from Samsung, it will design the hinge itself.

With foldable smartphones now a common fixture in the lineup of almost all Android companies, they are now pursuing bolder ideas such as a trifold handset. Apple, on the other hand, is reportedly only now finalizing the production details for its rumored debut foldable device . It's natural to wonder whether the company will ever release a triple-screen phone. An insider has ventured a guess.In today's edition of hisnewsletter,Mark Gurman said that Apple will enter the foldable market in 2026. The company's first foldable phone could feature its power-efficient modem.Sometime in the future, we may also see the company embrace under-display cameras and screens without any cutouts.When asked by a user if Apple has a trifold phone in the pipeline, Gurman said it was too soon to comment on that, given Apple hasn't even released ayet.However, considering Apple has historically been reluctant to bet on bold and nascent ideas, it's unlikely to be considering a trifold phone at the moment. The firstwas launched in 2018 and Apple is years behind in the category.Thus, a trifold iPhone is unlikely to show up any time soon. At the earliest, we might see one by the end of the decade.