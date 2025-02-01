The foldable iPhone is about to get one step closer to becoming a reality
Up Next:
*Header image is referential and showcases a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena
A foldable iPhone would do wonders for Apple’s flagship lineup in my opinion. The iPhone has gotten a bit stagnant and the iPhone 16 is almost similar to the iPhone 15 except for the camera control button. A foldable iPhone would bring back that old excitement for a new iPhone model and maybe even convince more consumers to give foldable smartphones a try.
Though I myself prefer traditional smartphones over foldables I must admit that a foldable iPhone sounds very intriguing, if only to see Apple’s take on foldables. And if it’s actually as perfect as Apple wants it to be then it could be instrumental in making more people want to use foldables.
A foldable smartphone from Apple is something that has excited tech enthusiasts for years now and it’s reportedly about to take one more step to becoming a reality. The company is expected to decide on a supplier for the foldable iPhone display by the end of this month or early April.
Manufacturers are allegedly getting close to being able to make the type of displays that Apple has asked for. Once the company has chosen a supplier, work on the foldable iPhone should begin in earnest.
Apple, being how it is, has provided a stringent set of requirements to display manufacturers for its foldable iPhone. The company is usually late to most tech innovations and always prefers to do things “the Apple way” which includes odd quirks and a drive for perfection. Apple has similar plans for the foldable iPhone and doesn’t intend to take any risks.
Manufacturers are allegedly getting close to being able to make the type of displays that Apple has asked for. Once the company has chosen a supplier, work on the foldable iPhone should begin in earnest.
Some very optimistic reports claim that Apple’s foldable could launch in 2025 though I highly doubt that is possible. Even a 2026 release would be unexpected and I don’t think anyone should get their hopes up for a foldable iPhone until at least 2027.
The iPhone 16 is a very mild upgrade over its predecessor. | Video credit — Apple
A foldable iPhone would do wonders for Apple’s flagship lineup in my opinion. The iPhone has gotten a bit stagnant and the iPhone 16 is almost similar to the iPhone 15 except for the camera control button. A foldable iPhone would bring back that old excitement for a new iPhone model and maybe even convince more consumers to give foldable smartphones a try.
The foldable display that Apple has asked for will likely be used for more than just a new iPhone. Apple apparently plans on making other foldable devices as well including a very large iPad. The company reportedly remains adamant that its foldable devices look like traditional creaseless screens when unfolded.
Though I myself prefer traditional smartphones over foldables I must admit that a foldable iPhone sounds very intriguing, if only to see Apple’s take on foldables. And if it’s actually as perfect as Apple wants it to be then it could be instrumental in making more people want to use foldables.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: