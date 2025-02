The foldable iPhone is about to get one step closer to becoming a reality

foldable iPhone

A foldable smartphone from Apple is something that has excited tech enthusiasts for years now and it’s reportedly about to take one more step to becoming a reality. The company is expected to decide on a supplier for the foldable iPhone display by the end of this month or early April.Apple, being how it is, has provided a stringent set of requirements to display manufacturers for its. The company is usually late to most tech innovations and always prefers to do things “the Apple way” which includes odd quirks and a drive for perfection. Apple has similar plans for theand doesn’t intend to take any risks.Manufacturers are allegedly getting close to being able to make the type of displays that Apple has asked for. Once the company has chosen a supplier, work on theshould begin in earnest.Some very optimistic reports claim that Apple’s foldable could launch in 2025 though I highly doubt that is possible. Even a 2026 release would be unexpected and I don’t think anyone should get their hopes up for auntil at least 2027.