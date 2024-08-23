Apple insider reveals when the iPhone 16 line will be announced, and when it will be released





The event should also include the introduction of the fourth-generation AirPods with two variants unveiled. One will have basic specs while the other will include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). For the first time, both models will feature a charging case with a USB-C port. The Apple Watch Series 10 timepieces are expected to be thinner although their screens will be larger.





There had been talk of Apple moving the event up by one week to September 3rd due to the presidential debate which is scheduled to be held on September 10th. Apple wants to make sure that the introduction of its latest phones, watches, and earbuds aren't pushed off of the headlines by the debate. If Gurman is correct, it would appear as though the debate is no longer a concern for Apple.





Some of the changes coming to the iPhone 16 series include larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max respectively. The former is adding the Tertraprism periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom, and both models will have a 48MP sensor backing the Ultra-wide lens. They will be powered by the more capable A18 Pro chipset manufactured by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E).





The non-Pro models will be given the non-Pro A18 application processor also made by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm node. These models will get the Action button which activates a task pre-selected by the user from a list of options.





Besides having 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, all four phones will have the new Capture button that can focus the camera, snap a picture or start recording video, and zoom in or out on a scene. All of the rumored camera changes for the iPhone 16 series were leaked in a recent report.



