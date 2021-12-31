Huawei’s revenue down 29% in 2021, US sanctions to blame

"In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities,"

"We enhanced the quality and efficiency of our operations, and expect to round off the year with a total revenue of 634 billion yuan."





Huawei US ban timeline

October 16, 2021: US politicians ask Biden to blacklist former Huawei subsidiary Honor



September 5, 2021: Huawei escapes U.S. chip ban by buying 4G Snapdragon chips instead of 5G



August 7, 2021: 14 House Republicans want Honor to face the same U.S. bans as Huawei does



November 16, 2020: Huawei sells off the Honor subsidiary.



June 30, 2020: The FCC designates Huawei and ZTE national security threats.



May 14, 2020: Trump extends the trade ban on Huawei for another year.



March 31, 2020: Huawei reports the smallest profit increase in three years.



February 11, 2020: Huawei’s backdoor access to mobile networks was reportedly unearthed by the US.



October 28, 2019: The Federal Communications Commission warns wireless carriers using Huawei and ZTE equipment.



August 9, 2019: Huawei unveils Harmony OS.



May 19, 2019: Google cuts off future Android updates from Huawei phones.



May 15, 2019: President Trump bans Huawei with a national security order.



April 21, 2019: The CIA issues a statement saying that Huawei is funded by Chinese state security.



January 29, 2019: The US imposes 23 indictments on Huawei for trade secret theft and fraud.



December 6, 2018: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is arrested in Canada.



May 2, 2018: The Pentagon bans Huawei and ZTE phones in US military bases.



March 22, 2018: Huawei phones disappear from Best Buy.



