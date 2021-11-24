Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Apple Google

Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open stores in the country
Russia demands tech companies that sell in the country to open stores in order to apply to a new law. This should happen by the end of 2021. If not, the operations of the company in the country could get suspended entirely.

In July, Russia introduced a new law that requires foreign internet companies with over 500,000 daily users to open local offices. Reuters reports that in a list from Russia’s telecom regulator, Roskomnadzor, it is said that thirteen companies in total do not fit the criteria. These include Apple, Google, Meta (Facebook), Twitter, TikTok, and Telegram.

According to the new Russian law, the companies that do not open offices in time could be subject to bans or limits on their ads and data gathering. In addition to having offices in the country, the companies need to agree on limiting access to information that violates Russian legislation.

This means that Russia can eventually try and censor content it sees unfit to be on the internet, like anti-Putin posts. This, in turn, means possible political oppression not only in traditional media but also in tech companies and social media.


All of this could lead many companies, especially those based in the U.S., to exit the Russian market entirely. Of course, this market is very appealing in terms of its volume, which means that current American companies could easily give way to Chinese companies if they decide to call it quits. As you know, China is another country that is very strict about online content and its domestic market.

This is not the first instance of Russia not being happy with foreign tech companies. Recently, the country fined Apple $12 million for antitrust violations. The largest country in the world also banned Samsung from selling its foldable phones there due to a patent infringement with a Swiss-based company.

Time will tell if Russia will stick with its plan and if the companies on the list will open offices in the country or exit the market altogether.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

HOT Black Friday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$400 off (20%)
$1649 99
$2049 98
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung
Discover more deals

Latest News

Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
by Anam Hamid,  2
Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
by SideDeal,  4
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories
by Baseus,  0
Baseus Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: earphones, GaN chargers, power banks, hubs, other accessories
Apple's AirPods Pro-rivaling Beats Studio Buds are on sale at an irresistible price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro-rivaling Beats Studio Buds are on sale at an irresistible price
-$50
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless