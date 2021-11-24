Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country

Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country0
In July, Russia introduced a new law that requires foreign internet companies with over 500,000 daily users to open local offices. Reuters reports that in a list from Russia’s telecom regulator, Roskomnadzor, it is said that thirteen companies in total do not fit the criteria. These include Apple, Google, Meta (Facebook), Twitter, TikTok, and Telegram.
This means that Russia can eventually try and censor content it sees unfit to be on the internet, like anti-Putin posts. This, in turn, means possible political oppression not only in traditional media but also in tech companies and social media.
All of this could lead many companies, especially those based in the U.S., to exit the Russian market entirely. Of course, this market is very appealing in terms of its volume, which means that current American companies could easily give way to Chinese companies if they decide to call it quits. As you know, China is another country that is very strict about online content and its domestic market.
Time will tell if Russia will stick with its plan and if the companies on the list will open offices in the country or exit the market altogether.