Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs

Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs3
The report says that Huawei is looking to license some of its smartphones to third parties, and some of the potential candidates include a company called Xnova - a part of China Postal and Telecommunications Appliances Co, as well as a telecom manufacturer going by the name of TD Tech Ltd.
Will it work?
It’s pretty difficult to assess the outcome of this move without hiring two dozen tech lawyers. The Honor stunt may have worked out in the beginning but now the company faces the same repercussions as its former parent.
Back in August, 14 House Republicans asked the U.S. Commerce Department to apply the same measures that have been imposed on Huawei and place Honor on the blacklist. The Republicans said in an open letter that Huawei's decision to sell Honor was done "in an effort to evade US export control policies meant to keep US technology and software out of the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."
Last month, Republican U.S. senators led by Marco Rubio again urged the Biden administration to blacklist Honor, describing the company as an “arm” of the Chinese government and a threat to national security. The noose appears to be tightening around Honor’s neck, and there are no guarantees that the same won’t happen with the companies licensing Huawei phones.
Huawei US ban timeline
October 16, 2021: US politicians ask Biden to blacklist former Huawei subsidiary Honor
September 5, 2021: Huawei escapes U.S. chip ban by buying 4G Snapdragon chips instead of 5G
August 7, 2021: 14 House Republicans want Honor to face the same U.S. bans as Huawei does
November 16, 2020: Huawei sells off the Honor subsidiary.
June 30, 2020: The FCC designates Huawei and ZTE national security threats.
May 14, 2020: Trump extends the trade ban on Huawei for another year.
March 31, 2020: Huawei reports the smallest profit increase in three years.
February 11, 2020: Huawei’s backdoor access to mobile networks was reportedly unearthed by the US.
October 28, 2019: The Federal Communications Commission warns wireless carriers using Huawei and ZTE equipment.
August 9, 2019: Huawei unveils Harmony OS.
May 19, 2019: Google cuts off future Android updates from Huawei phones.
May 15, 2019: President Trump bans Huawei with a national security order.
April 21, 2019: The CIA issues a statement saying that Huawei is funded by Chinese state security.
January 29, 2019: The US imposes 23 indictments on Huawei for trade secret theft and fraud.
December 6, 2018: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is arrested in Canada.
May 2, 2018: The Pentagon bans Huawei and ZTE phones in US military bases.
March 22, 2018: Huawei phones disappear from Best Buy.
February 13, 2018: FBI Director Chris Wray issues a warning against buying Huawei phones.