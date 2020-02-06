Huawei in legal dispute against Verizon for unauthorized patent use
Dr. Song Liuping, Huawei’s Chief Legal Officer, has stated that Huawei’s results of years of research and development have been used by Verizon and explained that the purpose of the lawsuit is simply to receive the needed payment and recognition for the company’s hard work. Verizon has not commented on the situation, according to Reuters.
Huawei states that it is not against sharing advancement and expertise as such actions drive innovation, but it also believes in protection of intellectual rights. For its patent licences, since 2015, Huawei has earned more than $1.4 billion, and has also paid over $6 billion for the use of technologies developed by other companies, 80% of those fees were paid to companies in the US.
This is not the first time Huawei undertakes legal action in the US. Last december, it has submitted a petition against the FCC’s (the Federal Communications Commision) decision to ban Huawei products as a security threat and to prevent them from being purchased in US rural areas.
