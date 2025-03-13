Huawei confirms its innovative foldable phone with new form factor launches next week

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Chinese giant Huawei teased the launch of an “innovative phone” that’s supposed to have a new form factor for March. Earlier today, Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu announced that an “unexpected product” will be introduced next week. Although he didn’t mention the phone by its name, it’s probably safe to say Huawei will reveal the long-rumored Pocket 3.

Another piece of information that suggests Huawei plans to introduce the Pocket 3 next week is Digital Chat Station’s recent post on Weibo. The reputable Chinese tipster says Huawei will launch a very important phone next week.

According to DCS, the Pocket 3 will be the first smartphone to ship with Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next right out of the box. Just like Huawei’s exec said, the phone will feature a rather unique form factor, which will also be a first for the industry.

The Chinese leakster claims that the Pocket 3 sports a 6.28-inch inner display with 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 3.48-inch cover display. Other specs tipped by DCS include a 50-megapixel primary camera, water and dust resistance, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei’s mobile division has been working toward becoming independent since the US prevented it from using Android and Qualcomm chipsets years ago. HarmonyOS Next is Huawei’s alternative to Android, but unlike the previous versions of the OS, users are no longer able to install Android apps on their phones.

Huawei Pocket 2 had a strong competition from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50 | Image credit: Huawei

Apart being the first phone to launch with HarmonyOS Next, the Pocket 3 is also supposed to revolutionize the foldable segment, but that highly depends on how well the phone will be received by customers.

Obviously, Huawei smartphones no longer sell in the United States, but the Pocket 3 might find an audience outside of China if the company decides it’s worth bringing it to other markets.

The previous Pocket 2 foldable features a similar form factor as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr (2024), so it got strong competition. With the introduction of a “new form factor,” Pocket 3 might have the upper hand over other brands.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

