Huawei exec teases an innovative phone with a new form factor coming in March



Because U.S. lawmakers consider Huawei to be a national security threat, U.S. consumers are cut off from buying phones made by the company that is for now the most innovative phone manufacturer in the world. Yes, Huawei is the most innovative handset manufacturer on the planet at this time, and there are receipts. For example, who released the first tri-fold foldable phone last year? Was it Samsung ? Was it Motorola ? Was it Apple ? It was Huawei who introduced the Mate XT last September.





The Mate XT, when fully opened, delivers a sizable 10.2-inch display. While Samsung is supposed to release its own Galaxy G tri-fold with a 6.49-inch cover screen, the Mate XT opens and closes both inward and outward which means that a 6.4-inch section is exposed at all times when the device is closed. So while both phones are different in terms of execution, there is no denying that the Chinese manufacturer was first to market with a tri-fold phone.









Hey, I'm not the only one raving about Huawei's innovations. Yu does so himself in his Weibo post although he is admittedly biased. He says that the company is committed to innovation. This has the executive encouraging his team to create products that others "want to make but cannot make."Yu confirmed that next month Huawei will introduce a new phone with a unique form factor that will have revolutionary improvements in hardware and software, and in the development of Huawei's mobile ecosystem.









Some of the companies that Huawei will be partnering with in order to develop the new ecosystem include names familiar to Americans such as Tencent, ByteDance, Alibaba, and Meituan. These firms will work on improving the app experience of the new phone's platform. At the start of this month, Yu said that Huawei was about to introduce its most innovative product ever and that is seconded by today's news; something new is indeed coming. The executive says that after the product is announced, people from all over China will want to buy it and the price will be affordable for everyone.





There is speculation that the device will be a new clamshell foldable, possibly the Huawei Pocket 3. However, the device will be completely transformed into a product that will be completely unrecognizable compared to the Pocket 2 clamshell foldable.







We're looking forward to seeing what Huawei's new smartphone form factor looks like. Stay tuned!

