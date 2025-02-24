GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Huawei exec teases an innovative phone with a new form factor coming in March

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
Huawei's wordmark is seen in white lights on the outside of a building.
Because U.S. lawmakers consider Huawei to be a national security threat, U.S. consumers are cut off from buying phones made by the company that is for now the most innovative phone manufacturer in the world. Yes, Huawei is the most innovative handset manufacturer on the planet at this time, and there are receipts. For example, who released the first tri-fold foldable phone last year? Was it Samsung? Was it Motorola? Was it Apple? It was Huawei who introduced the Mate XT last September.

The Mate XT, when fully opened, delivers a sizable 10.2-inch display. While Samsung is supposed to release its own Galaxy G tri-fold with a 6.49-inch cover screen, the Mate XT opens and closes both inward and outward which means that a 6.4-inch section is exposed at all times when the device is closed. So while both phones are different in terms of execution, there is no denying that the Chinese manufacturer was first to market with a tri-fold phone.

Huawei&amp;#039;s innovative tri-fold Mate XT handset.
The Huawei Mate XT tri-fold phone was released last year. | Image credit-Huawei

More innovation is coming from Huawei, possibly as soon as next month. The CEO of the company's consumer business group, Yu Chengdong (known by most PhoneArena readers by his Americanized name of Richard Yu), posted a video on his personal Weibo account hinting at an innovative new handset. He included the following message in his Weibo post, "Many people ask me about unexpected products. How is the progress of native HarmonyOS? Today, I’ll reveal something—see you in March!"

Hey, I'm not the only one raving about Huawei's innovations. Yu does so himself in his Weibo post although he is admittedly biased. He says that the company is committed to innovation. This has the executive encouraging his team to create products that others "want to make but cannot make."Yu confirmed that next month Huawei will introduce a new phone with a unique form factor that will have revolutionary improvements in hardware and software, and in the development of Huawei's mobile ecosystem.

The Pocket 2 clamshell.
The Huawei Pocket 2 successor might debut the new innovative phone form factor Yu is talking about. | Image credit-Huawei

Some of the companies that Huawei will be partnering with in order to develop the new ecosystem include names familiar to Americans such as Tencent, ByteDance, Alibaba, and Meituan. These firms will work on improving the app experience of the new phone's platform. At the start of this month, Yu said that Huawei was about to introduce its most innovative product ever and that is seconded by today's news; something new is indeed coming. The executive says that after the product is announced, people from all over China will want to buy it and the price will be affordable for everyone.

There is speculation that the device will be a new clamshell foldable, possibly the Huawei Pocket 3. However, the device will be completely transformed into a product that will be completely unrecognizable compared to the Pocket 2 clamshell foldable.

We're looking forward to seeing what Huawei's new smartphone form factor looks like. Stay tuned!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless