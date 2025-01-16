Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei is already working on a Pocket 2 successor, but the Chinese company has been mum on its features and launch timeframe. However, thanks to the rumor mill, we now know a little bit more about Huawei Pocket 3, although the juicy stuff will probably leak closer to its launch.
Speaking of launch, reliable leaker Smart Pikachu has shared some inside information about the Huawei Pocket 3. According to the tipster, Huawei’s foldable smartphone should be introduced in China sometime after the Chinese Spring Festival, in February or March.
Apart from tipping the launch timeframe of the Pocket 3, Smart Pikachu also claims that the phone will be available in at least two versions. Sadly, no additional information was provided regarding the difference between these two versions.
The rest of Pocket 2’s technical sheet includes specs like Kirin chipset. 6.94-inch OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1136 x 2690 pixels resolution, up to 16 GB/1 TB RAM, quad camera (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), and 4,520 mAh battery.
In related news, Smart Pikachu claims Huawei plans to launch an interesting tablet alongside its Pocket 3 foldable, but that’s all the info we got. Still, as we get closer to Pocket 3’s launch, we suspect more details about the foldable, and any other product Huawei plans to release alongside it, will leak online.
That means that Huawei will beat Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Fold 7, but it might also come ahead of local competitors like Xiaomi, which is expected to launch the Mix Flip 2 this year too.
What we do know is that the Huawei Pocket 3 will be thinner, smaller, and lighter than the Pocket 2. For reference, the latter measures 170 x 75.5 x 7.3 mm when unfolded, 87 x 75.5 x 15.3 mm when folded, and weighs around 200 grams.
