Motorola Razr's Retro mode will take users back in time

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 14, 2019, 6:23 PM
The Motorola Razr was announced yesterday and it is everything that you've heard. Literally. Almost all of the rumors related to screen size (6.2-inches) aspect ratio (22:9) chip (Snapdragon 710 SoC) and unfortunately price ($1,500) were confirmed late last night. As expected, it also is a Verizon exclusive.

The Razr also comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. There is a 16MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper available when the device is opened. Keeping the lights on is a 2510mAh battery. While the Razr comes with a side order of nostalgia, it won't serve up connectivity to Verizon's 5G network. There are several reasons why. A phone with this form factor is not going to easily accommodate the extra antennas required for 5G connectivity. It also would require a different chipset that supports one of the Snapdragon 5G modems. And the flipper's moderate battery size won't allow for lengthy 5G use.

The new Razr doesn't have 5G, but it can go back in time


The giveaway about the RAZR's lack of 5G compatibility comes from the FCC's documentation. The latter shows that the Razr supports spectrum up to 2.56GHz (mid-band) and doesn't work with the ultra-high mmWave airwaves that Verizon is using to build out its 5G network. Frankly, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Yes, Verizon is going to promote the hell out of the phone, but the Razr isn't designed for the power user who needs a device sporting flagship specs. No, the Razr is made for those who fondly look back at their lives during the original Razr's heyday and say "wouldn't it have been cool if my Razr had been a smartphone?" It's also for the person who loves that unmistakable sound of a flip phone closing after a call ends, especially following a contentious conversation.

Some additional information regarding the Razr has come out today indicating that the phone will have an IP68 certification rating. That is unusual for a foldable phone; the Samsung Galaxy Fold is not water-resistant for example. With its IP68 rating, the Razr is protected from dust and can be submerged in nearly 5-feet of water for as long as 30 minutes.

One of the coolest things about the Motorola Razr is the Retro Razr Mode. Discovered by The Verge, this is an Easter egg found by editing the quick settings menu and adding the Retro Razr button to the menu. Once it is on the menu, swipe down on quick settings and tap the Retro Razr button. The bottom half of the display shows the old T9 dialer and the top of the screen copies the UI from the old Razr V3.


Before we tell you exactly what comes in the box, we should tell you that the base of the box doubles as a stand for the device. According to CNET, the sides of the base have tiny little holes punched into them like a speaker grill so that when the Razr is placed inside this base, music can be amplified. It does not, however, charge up the phone. Inside the box, Razr buyers will get the phone, and wired earbuds with a USB-C connector. Motorola is also placing in the box a USB-C cable, a TurboPower charging brick (15W), and an accessory case that can be used to carry the phone. Also included is a USB-C to headphone jack dongle and all of the printed material that you probably browse through and toss away.


We've already encountered quite a few consumers who say that they want the new Razr including one who told us that he would give up his Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max for Motorola's new clamshell. Nostalgia is that powerful.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 5 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 2510 mAh

12 Comments

bucknassty
Reply

1. bucknassty

Posts: 1371; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

I think it's cool... Dumb Verizon exclusivity though

posted on yesterday, 6:30 PM

oliviamia039
Reply

9. oliviamia039

Posts: 9; Member since: 3 days ago

This is super cool. I would love to see a smaller version called the StarTAC.

posted on yesterday, 8:08 PM

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1095; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

This is what fold should have been. Tech sites will find way to bash , until Apple does exactly same device.

posted on yesterday, 6:45 PM

AngelicusMaximus
Reply

4. AngelicusMaximus

Posts: 752; Member since: Dec 20, 2017

I disagree that this is what the Fold should have been. The Fold has many flaws and I would never consider purchasing it, but its form factor at least makes sense to me. I would think that the value in a foldable is being able to carry a tablet and a phone in one device. That's the future. I don't need a phone that just folds in half and costs triple what it should as a result. I'm a grown man. Phones fit in my pocket just fine.

posted on yesterday, 7:00 PM

ijuanp03
Reply

12. ijuanp03

Posts: 643; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

I'd prefer razr than the fold pretending to be a smartphone but just a tablet folded in half. lol

posted on 9 hours ago

RevolutionA
Reply

3. RevolutionA

Posts: 411; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

Lol, I think it's already back in time with it's specs

posted on yesterday, 6:58 PM

VariableCheapskate
Reply

5. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 191; Member since: May 29, 2019

The grade of aluminum used in Apple products is pretty much like stale notebook paper that's been sitting around for 35+ years, brittle garbage. Makes it more foldable, though.

posted on yesterday, 7:16 PM

RevolutionA
Reply

6. RevolutionA

Posts: 411; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

Absolute no. It shows you don't have any sense of knowledge in products. Apple uses high quality materials among all. That's the reason they cost decent. Check the site review, you'll understand the basics

posted on yesterday, 7:20 PM

VariableCheapskate
Reply

7. VariableCheapskate

Posts: 191; Member since: May 29, 2019

Yeah, Apple will probably improve the concept when enough smoke gets blown up their asses over inherently fragile materials in a two-to-five year span.

posted on yesterday, 7:30 PM

RevolutionA
Reply

8. RevolutionA

Posts: 411; Member since: Sep 30, 2017

You're forgetting the fact that most of today's Androids are based on Apples glass sandwich design from iPhone 4 series. All are fragile, usage way matters and everyone knows Apple did that first

posted on yesterday, 7:38 PM

mixedfish
Reply

10. mixedfish

Posts: 1565; Member since: Nov 17, 2013

You're forgetting the fact that Apple based 5 generations of aluminium unibody design with discrete radio antennas from the HTC M7. Everyone knows Apple rewrites history as it blankets the media with hype advertising.

posted on yesterday, 8:12 PM

TypicalGeek
Reply

11. TypicalGeek

Posts: 217; Member since: Feb 19, 2015

Exactly HTC started the trend, Apple copied and popularized it.

posted on yesterday, 9:41 PM

view all comments
