Motorola Razr's Retro mode will take users back in time







The Razr also comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. There is a 16MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper available when the device is opened. Keeping the lights on is a 2510mAh battery. While the Razr comes with a side order of nostalgia, it won't serve up connectivity to Verizon's 5G network. There are several reasons why. A phone with this form factor is not going to easily accommodate the extra antennas required for 5G connectivity. It also would require a different chipset that supports one of the Snapdragon 5G modems. And the flipper's moderate battery size won't allow for lengthy 5G use.

The new Razr doesn't have 5G, but it can go back in time







The giveaway about the RAZR's lack of 5G compatibility comes from the FCC's documentation. The latter shows that the Razr supports spectrum up to 2.56GHz (mid-band) and doesn't work with the ultra-high mmWave airwaves that Verizon is using to build out its 5G network. Frankly, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Yes, Verizon is going to promote the hell out of the phone, but the Razr isn't designed for the power user who needs a device sporting flagship specs. No, the Razr is made for those who fondly look back at their lives during the original Razr's heyday and say "wouldn't it have been cool if my Razr had been a smartphone?" It's also for the person who loves that unmistakable sound of a flip phone closing after a call ends, especially following a contentious conversation.







Some additional information regarding the Razr has come out today indicating that the phone will have an IP68 certification rating. That is unusual for a foldable phone; the Samsung Galaxy Fold is not water-resistant for example. With its IP68 rating, the Razr is protected from dust and can be submerged in nearly 5-feet of water for as long as 30 minutes.





One of the coolest things about the Motorola Razr is the Retro Razr Mode. Discovered by The Verge , this is an Easter egg found by editing the quick settings menu and adding the Retro Razr button to the menu. Once it is on the menu, swipe down on quick settings and tap the Retro Razr button. The bottom half of the display shows the old T9 dialer and the top of the screen copies the UI from the old Razr V3.









Before we tell you exactly what comes in the box, we should tell you that the base of the box doubles as a stand for the device. According to CNET , the sides of the base have tiny little holes punched into them like a speaker grill so that when the Razr is placed inside this base, music can be amplified. It does not, however, charge up the phone. Inside the box, Razr buyers will get the phone, and wired earbuds with a USB-C connector. Motorola is also placing in the box a USB-C cable, a TurboPower charging brick (15W), and an accessory case that can be used to carry the phone. Also included is a USB-C to headphone jack dongle and all of the printed material that you probably browse through and toss away.







