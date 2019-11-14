Motorola Razr's Retro mode will take users back in time
The Motorola Razr was announced yesterday and it is everything that you've heard. Literally. Almost all of the rumors related to screen size (6.2-inches) aspect ratio (22:9) chip (Snapdragon 710 SoC) and unfortunately price ($1,500) were confirmed late last night. As expected, it also is a Verizon exclusive.
The new Razr doesn't have 5G, but it can go back in time
The giveaway about the RAZR's lack of 5G compatibility comes from the FCC's documentation. The latter shows that the Razr supports spectrum up to 2.56GHz (mid-band) and doesn't work with the ultra-high mmWave airwaves that Verizon is using to build out its 5G network. Frankly, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Yes, Verizon is going to promote the hell out of the phone, but the Razr isn't designed for the power user who needs a device sporting flagship specs. No, the Razr is made for those who fondly look back at their lives during the original Razr's heyday and say "wouldn't it have been cool if my Razr had been a smartphone?" It's also for the person who loves that unmistakable sound of a flip phone closing after a call ends, especially following a contentious conversation.
One of the coolest things about the Motorola Razr is the Retro Razr Mode. Discovered by The Verge, this is an Easter egg found by editing the quick settings menu and adding the Retro Razr button to the menu. Once it is on the menu, swipe down on quick settings and tap the Retro Razr button. The bottom half of the display shows the old T9 dialer and the top of the screen copies the UI from the old Razr V3.
Before we tell you exactly what comes in the box, we should tell you that the base of the box doubles as a stand for the device. According to CNET, the sides of the base have tiny little holes punched into them like a speaker grill so that when the Razr is placed inside this base, music can be amplified. It does not, however, charge up the phone. Inside the box, Razr buyers will get the phone, and wired earbuds with a USB-C connector. Motorola is also placing in the box a USB-C cable, a TurboPower charging brick (15W), and an accessory case that can be used to carry the phone. Also included is a USB-C to headphone jack dongle and all of the printed material that you probably browse through and toss away.
We've already encountered quite a few consumers who say that they want the new Razr including one who told us that he would give up his Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max for Motorola's new clamshell. Nostalgia is that powerful.
