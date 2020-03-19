How to take 64 MP pictures with Galaxy S20; 108 MP pictures with Galaxy S20 Ultra
However, by default, you aren’t using the full resolutions of said sensors. Samsung is, instead, leveraging the pixel count to do some software cropping or pixel binning magic. Still, if you do insist on using the full resolution of your Galaxy S20’s camera sensor, you can. It’s a matter of two taps.
- Open up the aspect ratio menu
- Select 3:4 (64 MP) mode on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+
- Select 3:4 (108 MP) mode on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Here’s how it should look: