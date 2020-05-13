How to make a custom iPhone case
The website offers customizable cases for all recent iPhone models, starting from the iPhone 6, including the iPhone SE 2020 and last year’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. CASETiFY offers a wide array of case types to choose for the base of your custom case: Ultra Impact Case, Impact Case, Glitter Case, Grip Case, The Essential Case (for minimalism fans), Neon Sand and Liquid Case, which are also pretty impressive designs. Mind you, the sand in the Neon Sand option moves around when you move the case, so it’s quite the fun option.
Customize your iPhone case on Skinit
On Skinit, you can upload photos from Instagram, Facebook or your computer. The website offers design features with options to select background and to add text to your design. You can also choose to add doodles or emoji on your design as well.
The website has a list of pre-made designs you can select from, but you can also customize your own version of a skin or a case. A skin is just to protect your phone against scratches, but it does not offer the level of protection that a case does. The cases are with a glossy finish and prices start at $20.
They also have custom skins for laptops, Apple Watches, gaming accessories, tablets and others gadgets, which is pretty cool. They have all iPhone models starting with the iPhone 4, and including the most recent iPhone SE 2020.
Shutterfly custom iPhone cases
You can put multiple photos or just one on a case and you get a selection with or without a silicon liner for the case, as well as matte or glossy finish on it. Text can also be added.
This is a great option for people who want to put photos of their loved ones or children while using an intuitive and pretty simple customization interface.
Here you can also upload your own design, if you don’t like the options for backgrounds offered by the company. When uploading a photo, the editing platform on the website provides you with a warning in case the photo resolution is not high enough.
As all other services on this list, Shutterfly lets you design cases for a broad range of iPhones. You can get anything from a custom iPhone 11 case to a personalized case for older models like the iPhone 6. Prices start at around $31.49.
Create custom iPhone case on Zazzle
You can upload a photo to a base case you pick (it can even be transparent) and a preview window shows you how it will look on the case. You can have more than one photo here as well. Additionally, the interface provides you the option to pick a filter for the photo, which is an additional layer of customization not all websites offer. While stacking up photos one on top of the other, you can select if you want them to be on the foreground or background or if you wish, you can have the photo repeated several times in a pattern offered by their platform.
Prices start at around $30 but if you want stronger protection, more on the rugged side, you will have to pay a little bit more.
Custom Envy for more custom iPhone cases
On this website you have a lot of templates for aligning multiple photos on a case. While selecting photos, you can put up to 8, depending on the template you select, and besides photos, you can pick patterns as well.
The platform also offers a wide array of websites you can upload your photo from, among which Instagram, Facebook and Google Drive. They also add warnings for low resolution photos and give you a recommended size. Here you can also apply filters to your photos. You get two options for a base case - slim option for $24 and an extra-protective one, starting at $30 at the moment, as there is a promotion going on. Regular prices are around $50.
Custom flip case for iPhones from Case Custom
If you’re a fan of a more traditional approach to cases, here you can find flip cases to customize, as well as other types of cases. You can pick between clear case, defender case for greater protection, hard case and a flip case. The interface offers image upload, text and background customization. They also offer case customization for iPads and iPods cases, along with other non-Apple products as well. Prices start at $35 and depend on the type of case you go for.
https://www.case-custom.com/
BONUS OPTION: If you don’t want to customize, but you still want a one-of-a-kind iPhone case
Carved doesn't offer customization for their cases; however, they impress with a wide variety of interesting cases, inspired by the beauty of the Earth. Every product they have on their website is unique and one of a kind, designed by their team, located in Elkhart, Indiana. As each and every case is unique, sometimes the website may be out of stock on some models; however, they upload new stunning cases every day.
