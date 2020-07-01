How to find your lost Samsung Galaxy Buds
Without wires, earbuds can easily get lost and Samsung’s Galaxy buds are no exception. They might tumble under your bed or between cushions or worst case scenario, fall down a drain while you’re walking outside. There are plenty of scenarios in which you might need assistance in finding your trusty Buds.
Samsung has, of course, figured out that people will misplace their Galaxy Buds sooner or later and have added a handy feature to help you find them.
Here’s how to use it:
Step 1. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.
Step 2. Scroll down until you see Find My Earbuds.
Step 3. Tap on Find My Earbuds.
Step 4. Tap on Start.
Step 5. Listen for the beeping sound made by your earbuds.
Step 6. Tap on Stop when you find them.
If the app says your Galaxy Buds aren't connected, then, unfortunately, you won't be able to take advantage of this feature.
There's not much else to say besides: Good luck!