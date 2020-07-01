Samsung How-to Wearables

How to find your lost Samsung Galaxy Buds

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jul 01, 2020, 9:38 AM
Wireless earbuds are a great convenience. No wires that get tangled in your pocket or pull the headphones off your ears every time you move your head around. But that convenience comes at a price and we don’t mean the relatively short battery life.

Without wires, earbuds can easily get lost and Samsung’s Galaxy buds are no exception. They might tumble under your bed or between cushions or worst case scenario, fall down a drain while you’re walking outside. There are plenty of scenarios in which you might need assistance in finding your trusty Buds.

So, what do you do then? That’s what we’re here to answer!

Samsung has, of course, figured out that people will misplace their Galaxy Buds sooner or later and have added a handy feature to help you find them. 

Here’s how to use it:

Step 1. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.
Step 2. Scroll down until you see Find My Earbuds.
Step 3. Tap on Find My Earbuds.

Step 4. Tap on Start.
Step 5. Listen for the beeping sound made by your earbuds.
Step 6. Tap on Stop when you find them.


If the app says your Galaxy Buds aren't connected, then, unfortunately, you won't be able to take advantage of this feature. 

There's not much else to say besides: Good luck!

