How to find your lost Samsung Galaxy Buds





Step 1. Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

Step 2. Scroll down until you see Find My Earbuds .

Step 3. Tap on Find My Earbuds .





Step 4. Tap on Start .

Step 5. Listen for the beeping sound made by your earbuds.

Step 6. Tap on Stop when you find them.









If the app says your Galaxy Buds aren't connected, then, unfortunately, you won't be able to take advantage of this feature.





There's not much else to say besides: Good luck!





Here’s how to use it: