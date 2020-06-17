How to free up storage space on your Android phone?

Delete cache and app data

Smartphones have become our digital homes and just like the places we physically live in, they get cluttered with stuff over time until there’s literally no space left for anything else. Luckily, freeing up space on your phone is much easier than cleaning your house or apartment.Below, we’ll show you a few things you can do to remove some unnecessary files from your phone and give yourself some breathing room.Probably the fastest and most painless way to free up space on your phone is by deleting the cached files. These are non-essential files that apps have stored in order to speed up certain processes. Since they pile up over time there’s a good chance that you’re not even benefiting from most of the stuff that’s kept around just in case.If your phone has a built-in cleaner app, it should have a button that lets you clear the cache of all apps at once. If not, you can do that through the Settings menu. Depending on the brand, menus will vary, but the default location is underIn this case, you have to go through apps individually. When you select an app, tap on Storage and then Clear cache to delete the cached files.When it comes to App Data, things aren’t as simple. This where the data related to your personal use is stored. Deleting it would likely result in the app behaving as it was just installed on your device. For some apps, that’s not really a problem. Music and video streaming apps can store large amounts of app data that’s harmless to delete. You just have to sign in with your credentials after that and you’re good to go.For other apps, however, deleting the app data could mean losing valuable in-app settings or files. If you clean the app data from your notes app you’ll likely lose all your saved notes (unless it’s cloud-based)Keep that in mind and choose wisely when it’s safe for you to do it.If you’re using an Android phone (and if you're reading this, that's a safe bet), it’s almost certain that Google’s Photos app is already installed on it. However, if your device uses another app to manage photos and videos by default, it’s possible that you’re not signed in Google Photos and your photos aren’t backed up.Open the Google Photos app. If you’re not signed in, you’ll be prompted to do so. After that, you’ll be asked how the photos should be stored. You have two options: Original quality and High quality.Original quality means the photos and videos will be copied to Google’s servers exactly as they are on your phone. However, they will take up part of your Google Drive space, which can fill up quickly.The “High quality” option means Google will compress your photos and videos before uploading them, but in return, you get no limit on how many photos you can store in Google Photos. For the average user, this option is the one to choose. The quality is good enough for almost all practical uses, including printing out photos if you want. If there’s ever a photo or a video you want to preserve in full quality, you can always manually upload it to your Google Drive.If this is the first time Back up & sync is activated, you’ll have to wait until your camera roll is safely backed up before starting to clean up space. Once that is done, you have two options: