How to block unknown callers on Samsung Galaxy S20
What exactly are calls from unknown numbers?
Those are calls from people who have purposefully hidden their phone number when calling you, so that you can't call them back, or identify them. They may appear as "Unknown Caller", "No Caller ID" or "Private Number" when calling, whereas normally you'd see a phone number.
As we mentioned earlier, calls from private or unknown numbers are very likely to be from spammers or scammers, so it's understandable that you may want to avoid being bothered by any hidden callers. Below is a quick and easy 5-step guide to blocking all calls from hidden phone numbers on your Galaxy S20.
How to block unknown callers on your Galaxy S20
1. On your home screen, tap the Phone icon
2. Now tap on the three dots shown in the image below
3. A menu will pop up, tap on Settings
4. Tap on Block numbers
5. Finally, tap on Block unknown callers to activate it
After activating Block unknown callers, only people with visible phone numbers will be able to reach you on your Galaxy S20. The steps above work on Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
