How to block unknown callers on Samsung Galaxy S20

What exactly are calls from unknown numbers?

How to block unknown callers on your Galaxy S20





1

Phone





2 . Now tap on the three dots shown in the image below

3 . A menu will pop up, tap on Settings







4 . Tap on Block numbers 5 . Finally, tap on Block unknown callers to activate it





After activating, only people with visible phone numbers will be able to reach you on your Galaxy S20. The steps above work on Samsung Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G