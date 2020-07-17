Here's why you should buy the budget iPad over a cheap laptop or Android tablet

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

iPads can do less things better, budget laptops can do more theoretically

You never know how soon your budget laptop may start breaking down





Budget Android tablets will plain disappoint you



In conclusion – a budget laptop versus a budget iPad

On the other hand, budget laptops I've used would either die after 4-5 hours, or last up to 6 hours at best. And let's not forget, a lot of that time is just me waiting for things to load.Would you really be able to do video editing, music production, gaming or anything else you may want on a budget laptop? The answer is either no, or barely. Yet the cheapest iPad can do all of that flawlessly, except for the gaming part. But at least the games it runs, such as PubG Mobile, can actually be played smoothly and normally on high graphics settings.If you're hoping to do some work or anything power user-related on a budget, you may be tempted to go with a Windows laptop because Windows is a full-blown operating system. And while that's true, on budget laptops you'll be disappointed by how little you'll be able to actually accomplish.Again, the budget iPad can even do video editing perfectly, and I've personally tested this with the iMovie and LumaFusion apps. No hiccups, a $329 device.People really overlook how unreliable budget laptops can turn out to be. You may start having issues with the hardware as soon as in the first three months of usage. And I won't even go into software bugs, broken Windows updates due to issues with drivers…You won't be dealing with any of this with an iPad. It just works. I've used about 10 different iPads in my lifetime thoroughly, and not a single one broke in any way even years later. At worst, eventually the battery will last less and the software will slow down four or five years into using it.I can't say I saw such reliability from any of the Android tablets, Windows laptops, and even MacBooks I've used. My last MacBook had a battery failure 5 months after I bought it, and I'm only pointing that out in case you thought I'm not sharing objective conclusions based on experience, but am just an Apple fanboy. I am well disappointed with MacBooks and some other Apple products. But iPads have been reliable.As for budget Android tablets, they normally stop getting major software updates almost immediately, especially if you pick a lesser known brand. And I've had at least two that just stopped working one day – refusing to turn on or charge, without actually being damaged in any way, or even used that much.Even with the lowest of expectations, Android tablets that cost under $400 will likely disappoint you. The ones I've used in that price range were almost comically slow and useless. Unless you need the bare minimum of an entertainment device, for reading books or watching YouTube videos, avoid. Even Netflix I've had lag or even refuse to run on budget Android tablets such as the 2019 Samsung Tab A, so you never know.If you think that you definitely need Windows even if it's slow, and you can get by with a poor screen and build quality, or you really need a keyboard – then a budget laptop it is. But if what I shared about the budget iPad got your attention, you'll be correct to assume that it's the better, safer choice for you.Just do keep in mind that things work differently on the iPad, it unfortunately comes with software limitations that may or may not affect your workflow. But if you're looking for an entertainment device that you can rely on for some light work also – the budget iPad it is.