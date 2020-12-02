Harman Kardon's exquisite smart speaker is 70% off at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind, retailers are now gearing up for one more push this year, the Christmas sale. However, many companies continue to offer amazing deals aimed at late buyers, so if you're budget didn't get heavily hit by the recent sales, we have an interesting deal for you.
Harman Kardon's exquisite Citation 100 smart speaker is now on sale at Best Buy. Typically, this Google voice speaker sells for $350, but Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer one for just $100. Both black and grey versions of the smart speakers are on sale, but Amazon and Walmart ran out of black units.
Featuring full support for Google Assistant
, Harman Kardon's Citation 100 smart speaker includes multi-room capability. It's coated with wool fabric that's dirt repellent and flame retardant but also offers exceptional sound quality.
The current deal is not going to be available for too long, as some retailers show only a couple of units left in stock, so you're might want to hurry if you're considering one.
