Google Assistant coming to select Samsung smart TVs this week
- 2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs
- 2020 Crystal UHD TVs
- 2020 Frame and Serif TVs
- 2020 Sero and Terrace TVs
To set up Google assistant on a brand-new 2020 Samsung TV, simply go to Settings / General / Voice, and then select Voice Assistant. Make sure that you choose Google Assistant as your voice assistant, but if you don't see the option available, just update your TV's software to the latest version.
At some point, you will need to continue the setup on your smartphone. Regardless of whether you're using an iPhone or an Android device, you must open the Google Assistant app on the phone and say “Set up my Assistant device.” Then, simply select your TV from the list of devices and complete the setup process.
For the time being, the update that brings Google Assistant to Samsung's 2020 smart TVs is only available in the United States, but we can safely assume it will be rolled out in other countries as well.