Google Assistant coming to select Samsung smart TVs this week

Almost all Samsung smart TVs support Bixby, the company's digital assistant, but many of them feature Google Assistant support as well. Unfortunately, that can't be said about Samsung's new lineup of very expensive smart TVs launched in 2020.The good news is Samsung has decided to bring Google Assistant on most of its 2020 lineup of smart TVs starting this week. The South Korean company announced that the following smart TVs will feature support for Google Assistant very soon:To set up Google assistant on a brand-new 2020 Samsung TV, simply go to Settings / General / Voice, and then select Voice Assistant. Make sure that you choose Google Assistant as your voice assistant, but if you don't see the option available, just update your TV's software to the latest version.At some point, you will need to continue the setup on your smartphone. Regardless of whether you're using an iPhone or an Android device, you must open the Google Assistant app on the phone and say “.” Then, simply select your TV from the list of devices and complete the setup process.For the time being, the update that brings Google Assistant to Samsung's 2020 smart TVs is only available in the United States, but we can safely assume it will be rolled out in other countries as well.