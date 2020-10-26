iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Coolest Halloween iPhone cases to get for the spooky holiday

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 26, 2020, 6:53 AM
Coolest Halloween iPhone cases to get for the spooky holiday
Halloween is fast approaching and nowadays a costume just doesn't cut it anymore, your smartphone needs a scary "costume" too! To get into the spirit of the holiday, you may be interested in putting one of the following spooky cases on your Apple iPhone, so the device you use everyday and carry everywhere can also look the part on October 31.

Tarot Card Phone Case with Metallic Gold Mirror Details


Now this matte-finish hard cover case is quite eye-catching, but it also offers scratch protection for your iPhone's sides and back. There's a number of variants available, with different tarot cards printed, and for various iPhone models. Note that certain variants are only available for some of the listed iPhone models, but not all of them.



Halloween Lover Gift Case

Available for: iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X Series, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus

If you're after something more cheery and vibrant, how about this Halloween-themed case with various spooky patterns printed on it? It's a two-part case, made from a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell and shock absorbent TPU liner, protecting your phone's sides and back. It also makes for a fun Halloween gift!


Silicone Kitchen Knife Case

Available for: iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X and XS, iPhone XR

Why carry your iPhone in your hand, when you can instead carry a kitchen knife that carries your iPhone? Well, someone thought of making this, and even though it's far from the highest-quality product out there (as we can expect from a niche gag case like this) it sure is unique and looks cool. Just don't try to carve a pumpkin with it.


Creepy Vampire Gift Case

Available for: iPhone 6 (and 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus), iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR

You may be thinking "That's all well and good, but what if I want something more elaborate than a generic case, but less ridiculous than a kitchen knife?" Well, how about this awesome bat-shaped rubber case? It's not as pocketable or comfy as a standard case, but it sure does step things up a notch, in terms of catching eyes and looking unique.


Cute Ghost Shockproof Case

Available for: iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X, Xs and Xs Max, iPhone XR

Now there's a nice and simple Halloween iPhone case that shows you're in the spirit of the holiday, without being over-the-top. Along with the pattern with ghosts shown here, a number of other fun patterns are available to choose from. Other than that, it's your usual silicone case, that covers the back and sides of your iPhone, and protects it from everyday scuffs and scratches. It won't add any significant bulk to your phone, and would even make it grippier.



