Coolest Halloween iPhone cases to get for the spooky holiday

Now this matte-finish hard cover case is quite eye-catching, but it also offers scratch protection for your iPhone's sides and back. There's a number of variants available, with different tarot cards printed, and for various iPhone models. Note that certain variants are only available for some of the listed iPhone models, but not all of them.











Halloween Lover Gift Case





If you're after something more cheery and vibrant, how about this Halloween-themed case with various spooky patterns printed on it? It's a two-part case, made from a scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell and shock absorbent TPU liner, protecting your phone's sides and back. It also makes for a fun Halloween gift!









Silicone Kitchen Knife Case





Why carry your iPhone in your hand, when you can instead carry a kitchen knife that carries your iPhone? Well, someone thought of making this, and even though it's far from the highest-quality product out there (as we can expect from a niche gag case like this) it sure is unique and looks cool. Just don't try to carve a pumpkin with it.









Creepy Vampire Gift Case

Available for: iPhone 6 (and 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus), iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR





You may be thinking "That's all well and good, but what if I want something more elaborate than a generic case, but less ridiculous than a kitchen knife?" Well, how about this awesome bat-shaped rubber case? It's not as pocketable or comfy as a standard case, but it sure does step things up a notch, in terms of catching eyes and looking unique.









Cute Ghost Shockproof Case

Available for: iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X, Xs and Xs Max, iPhone XR





Now there's a nice and simple Halloween iPhone case that shows you're in the spirit of the holiday, without being over-the-top. Along with the pattern with ghosts shown here, a number of other fun patterns are available to choose from. Other than that, it's your usual silicone case, that covers the back and sides of your iPhone, and protects it from everyday scuffs and scratches. It won't add any significant bulk to your phone, and would even make it grippier.











