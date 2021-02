HTC scores hat trick as it reports third month of growth

HTC's best growth numbers since early 2015

HTC reported revenue growth in both November and December . Scoring a hat trick seemed unlikely considering its track record, but the Taiwanese brand has once again proven its doubters wrong.HTC generated a respectable NT$493 million ($17.61 million) in revenue last month, up almost 3% from the NT$478 million ($17.08 million) it reported in the year-ago period.Revenue is down almost 20% from what HTC posted in December, but January is a historically quiet month for tech companies, especially smartphone brands, and some form of decline was to be expected.Aside from the fact that HTC has reported three consecutive months of growing numbers, the good news is that the speed of growth seems to be increasing. In November the figure stood at 0.96%, but that increased to 1.02% in December and then 2.99% in January.Whether the former smartphone giant can continue this growth path in the coming months will remain to be seen, but the numbers are certainly looking positive at the moment.The last time HTC reported three consecutive months of growth was early 2015 following the successful HTC One (M8) launch in 2014 and the arrival of the replacement HTC One M9