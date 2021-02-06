HTC scores hat trick as it reports third month of growth
HTC's best growth numbers since early 2015
HTC generated a respectable NT$493 million ($17.61 million) in revenue last month, up almost 3% from the NT$478 million ($17.08 million) it reported in the year-ago period.
Aside from the fact that HTC has reported three consecutive months of growing numbers, the good news is that the speed of growth seems to be increasing. In November the figure stood at 0.96%, but that increased to 1.02% in December and then 2.99% in January.
The last time HTC reported three consecutive months of growth was early 2015 following the successful HTC One (M8) launch in 2014 and the arrival of the replacement HTC One M9.