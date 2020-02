First HTC smartphone to be launched this year is the Wildfire R70

Yes, HTC is not done with the smartphones, but not because it plans to launch a 5G handset as it said just a few days ago. It looks like HTC is still releasing entry-level phones, such as the Wildfire R70 that's just been revealed today Since it's a budget-friendly smartphone, it won't come to the US, but customers in India and Thailand will be able to buy one, although HTC has yet to reveal the outright price. The Wildfire R70 might go as an entry-level smartphone, but it looks pretty decent and its specs aren't bad at all.For example, the huge 6.53-inch HD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio is more than enough for such a device, and the same can be said about the triple-camera setup on the back, which comprises of 16MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors.Hardware-wise, the Wildfire R70 is quite powerful for a budget-friendly handset due to the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. Another selling point of the phone could be the massive 4,000 mAh battery, along with dual-SIM and LTE support.HTC Wildfire R70 is powered by Android 9 Pie, an unfortunate choice considering the phone will probably never receive an OS upgrade. If you're interested, the phone will go on sale in the coming weeks and will be available in Aurora Blue and Night Black.