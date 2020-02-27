HTC Android

First HTC smartphone to be launched this year is the Wildfire R70

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 27, 2020, 2:09 PM
First HTC smartphone to be launched this year is the Wildfire R70
Yes, HTC is not done with the smartphones, but not because it plans to launch a 5G handset as it said just a few days ago. It looks like HTC is still releasing entry-level phones, such as the Wildfire R70 that's just been revealed today.

Since it's a budget-friendly smartphone, it won't come to the US, but customers in India and Thailand will be able to buy one, although HTC has yet to reveal the outright price. The Wildfire R70 might go as an entry-level smartphone, but it looks pretty decent and its specs aren't bad at all.

For example, the huge 6.53-inch HD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio is more than enough for such a device, and the same can be said about the triple-camera setup on the back, which comprises of 16MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors.

Hardware-wise, the Wildfire R70 is quite powerful for a budget-friendly handset due to the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. Another selling point of the phone could be the massive 4,000 mAh battery, along with dual-SIM and LTE support.

HTC Wildfire R70 is powered by Android 9 Pie, an unfortunate choice considering the phone will probably never receive an OS upgrade. If you're interested, the phone will go on sale in the coming weeks and will be available in Aurora Blue and Night Black.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

ciwira2490
Reply

2. ciwira2490

Posts: 7; Member since: 13 min ago

Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details HERE.... ........................https://bit.ly/2O5A9Xc

posted on 7 min ago

OneLove123
Reply

1. OneLove123

Posts: 1347; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

P23 is not a powerful cpu.

posted on 42 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide
Samsung Find My Mobile message spooks users worldwide

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless