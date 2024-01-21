Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Gurman reveals Apple's product launch and software plans for the coming months

iOS Apple Tablets
Gurman reveals Apple's product launch and software plans for the coming months
With Apple's Vision Pro now available for pre-order, it's natural to wonder what other surprises Apple has under wraps for 2024. When asked about the company's potential plans after its headset's release, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed everything that we can expect to see from the company in the imminent future.

To comply with European Union requirements, Apple is going to introduce changes to iOS. The Digital Markets Act will put prohibitions on Apple, as well as Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft to reign in their power.

Gurman says that in the weeks running up to March 7, which is when DMA will go into effect, we can expect to hear about the changes being made to the App Store, including opening up access to the payment chip on Apple devices to other mobile wallet providers and the addition of third-party billing options.

Apple's stranglehold on its tap-to-pay technology is seen as an abuse of its market power by the European Commission.

Apple is also expected to announce a spate of new products in the spring. The company could announce two new iPads -- new iPad Airs, including a model with a bigger screen, and overhauled iPad Pros. In addition to that, the company may also unveil M3-powered MacBook Airs. 

In June, the company's Worldwide Developers Conference will be held, where it will announce iOS 18 -- which is expected to be groundbreaking -- as well as new generative AI features across Siri.

Gurman had previously highlighted the fact that Apple was years behind its competitors like Samsung, Google, and Microsoft in generative artificial intelligence.

Apple's AI offerings will reportedly be based on a language model called Ajax. We may see AI-powered features like auto-summarizing and auto-complete for the company's core apps and it might also integrate AI into other services.

Google and Samsung's latest phones are heavily centered around AI, with the latter being so confident about its AI-driven tools that it may start charging for them after a couple of years. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices

Latest News

Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Foldable fans can now get the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ at an incredible $450 discount
Foldable fans can now get the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ at an incredible $450 discount
Lenovo executive sees Motorola making a big jump in the global smartphone market
Lenovo executive sees Motorola making a big jump in the global smartphone market
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
Galaxy S24 is the most important Android phone in ages - the reason will surprise you!
Galaxy S24 is the most important Android phone in ages - the reason will surprise you!
Moto G24 high-resolution renders leak again alongside specs and price
Moto G24 high-resolution renders leak again alongside specs and price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless