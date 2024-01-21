Gurman reveals Apple's product launch and software plans for the coming months

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman With Apple's Vision Pro now available for pre-order, it's natural to wonder what other surprises Apple has under wraps for 2024. When asked about the company's potential plans after its headset's release,Mark Gurman revealed everything that we can expect to see from the company in the imminent future.





To comply with European Union requirements, Apple is going to introduce changes to iOS. The Digital Markets Act will put prohibitions on Apple, as well as Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft to reign in their power. To comply with European Union requirements, Apple is going to introduce changes to iOS. The Digital Markets Act will put prohibitions on Apple, as well as Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft to reign in their power.





Gurman says that in the weeks running up to March 7, which is when DMA will go into effect, we can expect to hear about the changes being made to the App Store, including opening up access to the payment chip on Apple devices to other mobile wallet providers and the addition of third-party billing options.





Apple's stranglehold on its tap-to-pay technology is seen as an abuse of its market power by the European Commission.









In June, the company's Worldwide Developers Conference will be held, where it will announce iOS 18 -- which is expected to be groundbreaking -- as well as new generative AI features across Siri.





Gurman had previously highlighted the fact that Apple was years behind its competitors like Samsung, Google, and Microsoft in generative artificial intelligence.





Apple's AI offerings will reportedly be based on a language model called Ajax. We may see AI-powered features like auto-summarizing and auto-complete for the company's core apps and it might also integrate AI into other services.





Google and Samsung's latest phones are heavily centered around AI, with the latter being so confident about its AI-driven tools that it may start charging for them after a couple of years.