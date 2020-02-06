Android Huawei Xiaomi

Google’s Play Store dominance might end as Chinese manufacturers unite powers

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 06, 2020, 6:03 AM
Google’s Play Store dominance might end as Chinese manufacturers unite powers
Most Android users assume that Google’s Play Store is an inseparable part of the operating system. And why wouldn’t they? It’s always there unless you’ve bought your phone in China. Soon, that might not be the case.

The truth is, that the Play Store ecosystem is an extra that companies pay for to have on their devices because it’s the gateway to all the apps their users want and need. But as the US ban on Huawei revealed, that privilege can be taken away, leaving manufacturers in a very uncomfortable position.

That’s why the latest revelations by Reuters don’t come as a huge surprise. According to its sources, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have formed a new organization called the Global Developer Service Alliance. The goal of the GDSA is to develop and support a new platform for the distribution of mobile apps outside of China. In simpler words: to create a Play Store competitor.

Together, the four companies are responsible for more than a third of the global smartphone shipments last year, selling hundreds of millions of devices.

But for that initiative to be successful, the manufacturers have to not only swap one app market for another but also get all the important software developers on board. One way to do that is by offering them better terms.

Google has famously refused to reduce the 30% cut it’s getting from developers. If the new platform comes out with 20% or even 15% cut instead, that would be a huge incentive for companies to port their apps.

The Alliance is currently working towards a March release of its platform, which will initially target some Asian and European markets.

Having four companies cooperate on software while being fierce competitors on the hardware market is a tall order, but if this new app store succeeds, it will have major consequences for the Android ecosystem. By the end of the year, the smartphone software landscape could be very different.

4 Comments

tbreezy
Reply

4. tbreezy

Posts: 260; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

This is amazing and will greatly challenge Google, who have quite frankly brought this on to themselves.

posted on 14 min ago

d1g1te
Reply

3. d1g1te

Posts: 69; Member since: Oct 04, 2016

This is good thing for consumers. I hope they succeed. It's always good to have alternatives and competition.

posted on 20 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

2. meanestgenius

Posts: 22985; Member since: May 28, 2014

Have I not been saying something similar for a while now? I said that Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have already been reported to join Huawei in co-developing HarmonyOS. It only makes since that this is now taking place for a new App Store, and from 4 of the top 6 smartphone vendors in the world, at that. This can develop into a real problem for Google, and no one can say otherwise. There is a third player being developed in regards to a operating systems, and this news of the these smartphone powerhouses joining forces to develop a new App Store, which will undoubtedly be used for HarmonyOS, makes this that much more intriguing and exciting. I said if anyone has the resources to make a successful 3rd ecosystem, it’s Huawei, and that ecosystem has gotten a huge boost of support with Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo co-developing an App Store with Huawei. I’m looking forward to this. I wonder how long it will be before Google really pushes for the ban on Huawei to be lifted now....

posted on 24 min ago

notfair
Reply

1. notfair

Posts: 783; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

good, it's about time someone stepped up in the android industry.

posted on 28 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

