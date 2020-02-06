Google’s Play Store dominance might end as Chinese manufacturers unite powers
The truth is, that the Play Store ecosystem is an extra that companies pay for to have on their devices because it’s the gateway to all the apps their users want and need. But as the US ban on Huawei revealed, that privilege can be taken away, leaving manufacturers in a very uncomfortable position.
But for that initiative to be successful, the manufacturers have to not only swap one app market for another but also get all the important software developers on board. One way to do that is by offering them better terms.
Google has famously refused to reduce the 30% cut it’s getting from developers. If the new platform comes out with 20% or even 15% cut instead, that would be a huge incentive for companies to port their apps.
The Alliance is currently working towards a March release of its platform, which will initially target some Asian and European markets.
Having four companies cooperate on software while being fierce competitors on the hardware market is a tall order, but if this new app store succeeds, it will have major consequences for the Android ecosystem. By the end of the year, the smartphone software landscape could be very different.
