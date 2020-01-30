Android Apps Google Huawei

Huawei says it will never use Google apps again and then walks it back

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 30, 2020, 3:51 PM
Huawei says it will never use Google apps again and then walks it back
Huawei was placed on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list in the middle of last May which prevents the Chinese manufacturer from accessing its U.S. supply chain. The company had built up inventories of key components in advance and has been able to find workarounds allowing it to skirt the ban. The one U.S. based firm that Huawei probably misses the most is Google since the ban prevents it from licensing Google Mobile Services. As a result, Huawei's latest flagship lines (2019's Mate 30 and the upcoming P40) use an open-source version of Android and won't run Google's Android apps.

The lack of Google apps like the Play Store, Search, Gmail, Drive, and others doesn't affect demand for Huawei's phones in China since most Google apps are banned in the country anyway. The lack of Google Mobile Services does impact the manufacturer's international sales. The company has developed its own Huawei Mobile Services to replace Google and Huawei has been scrambling to get app developers to support its own ecosystem and apps are available through its AppGallery app storefront. Huawei Mobile Services will debut on the P40 line expected to be released in March. The firm will reportedly spend $3 billion this year alone on HMS.

Huawei walks back comments about not needing Google's apps even if they were available


While Huawei managed to deliver 238.5 million phones last year, at the beginning of 2019 it had hoped to ship 300 million units and top Samsung to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. It finished second behind Samsung and ahead of Apple, and things could have been worse. A wave of patriotism inside of China led consumers to buy the company's phones to protest what they perceived to be U.S. bullying of Huawei.


With all of this in mind, you would think that Huawei executives would be wishing for the ability to license Google Mobile Services before blowing out the candles on a birthday cake or having a battle over a wishbone. According to German language newspaper DerStandard (via WinFuture), Huawei Country Manager Fred Wangfei said in Vienna today that even if the restrictions were to be lifted, the company would not add Google's apps to its new phones. This contradicts comments made last September by Huawei's consumer group chief Richard Yu. At the time, Yu said that if Huawei were allowed access to the U.S. supply chain, it would add Google apps to the Mate 30 line overnight.

The new line of thinking by Huawei is that it doesn't want to face this situation again at another time in the future. Thus, the manufacturer wants to stop depending on U.S. suppliers since it feels that it can no longer consider the states as a stable source of supplies. Still, it appears that Mr. Wangfrei might have jumped the gun with his comments. Huawei backtracked later today and said that its first choice is still "an open Android ecosystem." But the company wants to make sure that it can provide its own ecosystem if it is not allowed to use Google's.

The U.S. considers Huawei to be a national security threat and has since 2012. Lawmakers in the states are concerned about rumored ties between the firm and the communist Chinese government. What the Trump administration is concerned about is a law in China that allows the government of Xi Jinping to demand that Huawei spy on its behalf. As a result, U.S. officials fear that Huawei's phones and networking equipment contain backdoors that send information from American consumers and corporations to Beijing. The company has repeatedly denied these allegations and to date, no one has even been able to prove that they are true.

Besides its position as the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, Huawei also happens to be the largest provider of networking equipment in the world. This has led the U.S. to warn allies not to use Huawei gear in their 5G networks. While Japan and Australia have heeded these warnings, Germany and Britain have not.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

8 Comments

meanestgenius
Reply

1. meanestgenius

Posts: 22912; Member since: May 28, 2014

Lmao this was a case of the horses @$$ speaking for its mouth. This guy should have never tried to speak for the entire company being that he is just the “Country Manager”. But I do believe that Huawei will continue to develop and build out its HMS and HarmonyOS, even if the ban is lifted and they use GMS again.

posted on 1 hour ago

handsomparis
Reply

2. handsomparis

Posts: 130; Member since: Jun 11, 2015

Heck I don’t think they should wait for the US to do anything .I encourage them to continue to build there own OS , that would be prolly be the only way we can tell phones apart lol, but he should be mindful of his comments out loud move in silence is the best way to go .

posted on 53 min ago

maherk
Reply

3. maherk

Posts: 7068; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

Can they thrive without Google all by themselves? Not really. But what if the Chinese OEMs, formed an alliance, created one app store, and poured money into the biggest developer's pockets, and in return got the best apps offered in that store? Then not only will they thrive without Google, but Google will be taking a huge L because of Trump's uncalculated adventures. Trust me, the moment such an alliance will be announced, if it ever happened, the ban on Huawei would be uplifted within hours.

posted on 36 min ago

Vancetastic
Reply

6. Vancetastic

Posts: 1923; Member since: May 17, 2017

I think they should just do it! Trump makes me embarrassed to be a US citizen.

posted on 10 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

7. meanestgenius

Posts: 22912; Member since: May 28, 2014

In China, Huawei will thrive, as they already so without GMS. I do also remember an article here stating that Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi were all onboard to co-develop and use HarmonyOS.

posted on 8 min ago

ScottsoNJ56
Reply

4. ScottsoNJ56

Posts: 160; Member since: Oct 01, 2017

I doubt the other Chinese will drop android and go for Huawei's since they are all competing with Huawei. Plus they will have an advantage until if or when Harmony catches up where android is accepted

posted on 31 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

8. meanestgenius

Posts: 22912; Member since: May 28, 2014

See my comment #7.

posted on 7 min ago

tiz_meh
Reply

5. tiz_meh

Posts: 82; Member since: Aug 11, 2017

They lie to much.

posted on 11 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless