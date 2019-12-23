Android Apps Google

Android users should not install these 104 apps from the Google Play Store

Alan Friedman   /  Dec 23, 2019
This year it seems as though we have been giving you a list of Android apps to uninstall quite often. These are apps that look to steal your personal data, click on hidden ads, take over control of your phone and more. Any way that a buck can be made, bad actors will find a way to do it by getting you to install a malicious app. According to security firm White Ops (via Forbes), there is a list of 104 Android apps that should not be installed on an Android device. If they are already installed, they should be uninstalled immediately. And there is a chance that you might have one of these on your phone; after all, in aggregate, these titles have been loaded more than 4.6 million times.

White Ops says that these apps use two different codes called "Soraka" and "Sogo" that will show full-display ads on an Android phone. The ads help the bad actors earn money and to keep the gravy train going, they are capable of hiding from anti-malware software (more on that later). John Laycock of White Ops notes, "Those hiding behaviors are significant. The fraudsters are getting smarter—they know this is now an arms race, they’re trying to slow down analysis with these tactics. We’re seeing these types of behaviors more and more."

Once again the Comments section can help you find red flags


An app named "Best Fortune Explorer" is listed in the Google Play Store and the listing hints that the app can tell the future. "Do you want to know when your true love will come? Do you want to know how your family goes in the future? Do you want to know if you will be given a promotion and an increase in salary in the future?" The app is for entertainment purposes only, but a quick scan of the comments section can save you from installing malware on your phone. In the case of "Best Fortune Explorer," one user raised a red flag by writing, "The main problem is that you will get non stop ads—it’s like a virus." Another comment warns (in broken English), "Don't download it. You will just time pass. And main problem after download is you will get non stop ads and ads. Even you cannot get to use anything. And also there is nothing like shown in ads. It is like a virus." Four comments in a row were complaints about the number of ads served up by the app. That right there is the perfect warning.


Now here's the thing. As mentioned earlier, these bad actors are figuring out how to avoid detection. The 104 malware-infected apps will only show ads if someone installed one of them through a promotion inviting the user to install it. This is a smart move on the part of the bad guys because it helps the apps escape detection by automated systems. The latter will install an app and then check it out for any bad behaviors. But if these bad behaviors only surface if the app was installed through an invite, it makes it hard for researchers to discover them.

Check your installed apps looking for the following 104 titles. If you have any of these on your handset, delete it immediately. And do not install any of the 104 apps on your Android device:

  1. com.daily.wonderfull.moment
  2. com.dailycostmaster.android
  3. com.dangerous.writing.note
  4. com.data.securite.data
  5. com.days.daysmatter365.android
  6. com.days.remind.calendar
  7. com.detector.noise.tool
  8. com.dodge.emoji.game
  9. com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
  10. com.drink.water.remind.you
  11. com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
  12. com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
  13. com.fakecaller.android
  14. com.fake.caller.plus
  15. com.false.location
  16. com.fancy.lovetest.android
  17. com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
  18. com.filemanagerkilopro.android
  19. com.filemanagerupro.android
  20. com.filemanageryo.android
  21. com.filemanagerzeropro.android
  22. com.find.difference.detective.little
  23. com.find.you.lover.test
  24. com.frame.easy.phone
  25. com.frank.video.call.lite
  26. com.free.code.scanner.nmd
  27. com.free.lucky.prediction.test
  28. com.funny.lie.truth.detector
  29. com.funny.word.game.english
  30. com.game.color.hunter
  31. com.ice.survival.berg
  32. com.idays.dayscounter.android
  33. com.important.days.matter
  34. com.instanomo.android
  35. com.isleep.cycleclock.android
  36. com.led.color.light.rolling
  37. com.lite.fake.gps.location
  38. com.lovetest.plus.android
  39. com.love.yourself.women
  40. com.lucky.charm.text
  41. com.lucky.destiny.teller
  42. com.magnifying.glass.tool
  43. com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
  44. com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
  45. com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
  46. com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
  47. com.my.big.days.counter
  48. com.my.constellation.love.work
  49. com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
  50. com.nanny.tool.data
  51. com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
  52. com.nomophotoeditor.android
  53. com.non.stop.writing
  54. com.phone.lite.frame
  55. com.phone.mirror.pro
  56. com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
  57. com.prank.call.fake.ring
  58. com.phonecallmaker.android
  59. com.pro.test.noise
  60. com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
  61. com.scan.code.tool
  62. com.simple.days.counter
  63. com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
  64. com.sleep.in.rain
  65. com.sleepassistantool.android
  66. com.sleeptimer.android
  67. com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
  68. com.test.find.your.love
  69. com.test.fortune.tester
  70. com.test.lover.match
  71. com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
  72. com.wmmaster.android
  73. com.word.fun.level.english
  74. good.lucky.is.coming.hh
  75. mobi.clock.android
  76. my.lucky.goddness.today.test
  77. newest.android.fake.location.changer
  78. nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
  79. nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
  80. nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
  81. nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
  82. nmd.android.clam.white.noise
  83. nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
  84. nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
  85. nmd.android.location.faker.master
  86. nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
  87. nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
  88. nmd.android.test.what.suitable
  89. photo.editor.pro.magic
  90. pic.art.photo.studio.picture
  91. relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
  92. super.lucky.magican.newest
  93. test.you.romantic.quize
  94. well.sleep.guard.relax
  95. your.best.lucky.master.test.new
  96. com.ssdk.test
  97. bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
  98. com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank
  99. com.personal.fortune.text
  100. com.daily.best.suit.you
  101. com.false.call.trick
  102. magicball.funnyapp.useful.crystal
  103. yourdestinypredict.yourlifetest.amazingma gic
Consider this to be another reminder that you can save yourself time, effort and frustration by checking the comment section on any app you install from an unknown developer.

