Google TV coming to Sony and TCL smart TVs in 2021

If you're not particularly tech-savvy, then you might not be aware that there's something called Google TV that will soon run on certain smart TVs. Google TV is not a full-fledged operating system like Android TV
, but a mere interface that's meant to smoothen the user interaction with such a complex OS.
It's been released last year as Chromecast with Google TV
and it will be made available to smart TV users this year. The Mountain View company announced
last week that Google TV will be available on 2021 smart TVs from Sony and TCL, but we hope that older smart TVs will be taken into consideration for the addition of Google TV in the future.
With Google TV, everything related to entertainment is categorized by tabs, allowing users to find what they're looking for easier than ever. Movies, shows, live TV, apps, and subscriptions are all organized to make your entertainment experience as smooth as possible.
For example, thanks to Google TV
, you'll be able to ask your smart TV to find sci-fi movies (“Hey Google, find sci-fi movies
”) or “show me action-adventure TV shows
.” In general, you'll be able to browse your entire library just by using your voice.
Apart from Amazon Video and Netflix
, Google TV supports many Live TV services, including YouTube TV (US only). Last but not least, Google TV is now available for Android smartphone users in the United States, where people can buy or rent movies and TV shows via the dedicated app that's been rebranded from Google
Play Movies and TV.
