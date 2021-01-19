Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Android Apps Google

Google TV coming to Sony and TCL smart TVs in 2021

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 19, 2021, 6:45 AM
Google TV coming to Sony and TCL smart TVs in 2021
If you're not particularly tech-savvy, then you might not be aware that there's something called Google TV that will soon run on certain smart TVs. Google TV is not a full-fledged operating system like Android TV, but a mere interface that's meant to smoothen the user interaction with such a complex OS.

It's been released last year as Chromecast with Google TV and it will be made available to smart TV users this year. The Mountain View company announced last week that Google TV will be available on 2021 smart TVs from Sony and TCL, but we hope that older smart TVs will be taken into consideration for the addition of Google TV in the future.

With Google TV, everything related to entertainment is categorized by tabs, allowing users to find what they're looking for easier than ever. Movies, shows, live TV, apps, and subscriptions are all organized to make your entertainment experience as smooth as possible.

For example, thanks to Google TV, you'll be able to ask your smart TV to find sci-fi movies (“Hey Google, find sci-fi movies”) or “show me action-adventure TV shows.” In general, you'll be able to browse your entire library just by using your voice.

Apart from Amazon Video and Netflix, Google TV supports many Live TV services, including YouTube TV (US only). Last but not least, Google TV is now available for Android smartphone users in the United States, where people can buy or rent movies and TV shows via the dedicated app that's been rebranded from Google Play Movies and TV.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
Next iPhone to offer in-screen Touch ID; may be called iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Apple has started work on a foldable iPhone
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless