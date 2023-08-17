Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Google now offers you the option to repair your Pixel 7a on your own
Fixing your own phone can be a mix of excitement and frustration if you don't really know what you're doing. The good news is that many phone makers have programs that let you try DIY repairs, helping you learn to fix some parts of your smartphone.

Following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, last year Google teamed up with iFixit to introduce a self-repair program. This program lets owners of Google Pixel phones handle repairs that aren't covered by the warranty.

And now, Google has expanded the self-repair program to include the Pixel 7a (via Android Authority), which falls in the mid-range category. With this new addition, you're able to swap out the cameras, battery, and display of your Pixel 7a on your own. For instance, you can buy a repair kit to replace a cracked display for $109.99. Plus, you'll have access to a step-by-step guide to walk you through the process.

Through iFixit, Google offers various replacement parts for the Pixel 7a as part of their DIY repair initiative. These parts include digitizer screens, back covers, batteries, rear camera holders, as well as wide and ultrawide camera sensors.

Some parts come with a lifetime guarantee, meaning that iFixit ensures the product will keep working for as long as you own it. The concept of fixing things yourself or even having them repaired at an authorized location isn't just about saving money on a new device. It's also about making a positive impact on the environment by reducing electronic waste.

The term "e-waste" refers to a wide range of electrical and electronic equipment that is no longer in use, has reached the end of its life, or has been thrown away. The world produces over 50 million metric tons of e-waste annually, which averages out to about seven kilograms of e-waste per person.

Google’s self-repair program covers all Pixel phones, including the latest models like the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, as well as previous versions like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and even the original Google Pixel.

