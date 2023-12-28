Google might anger a lot of Google Maps users with rumored upcoming change

Google may take away the Google Maps Driving Mode, come 2024, per a new report.





9to5Google Code tinkerers atdecompiled the latest version of the Google app and discovered some code snippets that indicate Google will kill off the Driving Mode in February 2024.





When using Google Maps for navigation, a black bar appears at the bottom when you start driving, with an option for summoning the Assistant on the left and a dashboard on the right that lets you listen to podcasts, make calls, and send messages.





In short, it's a quick way of doing other stuff while your driving. A string in the new version of the Google app says " This view is going away in February ," and " To call, message, or play media while navigating, tap the mic to use Assistant ." The changes are not live yet. In short, it's a quick way of doing other stuff while your driving. A string in the new version of the Google app says "," and "." The changes are not live yet.









Previously, Google had shut down the Assistant Driving Mode in 2022, claiming that most people preferred using the Maps Driving Mode. That was a dashboard powered by the Assistant and provided quick access to navigation, audio controls, and calling and texting shortcuts.





Now that the Maps Driving Mode is apparently being taken away, it's possible that Google Maps users will be encouraged to use the Google Maps navigation mode. It's a relatively new and faster voice input method with visual feedback.





In short, it appears that Google wants people to use their voice for issuing commands when they are driving, probably because the company thinks it's safer to keep your eyes on the road at all times when you are driving instead of flicking your gaze to your phone's screen.





Users who are more comfortable using the good old touch controls might not be happy with this change though.