Google is trying to keep our spirit up with a cute new Doodle
The latest Doodle by Google emphasizes this message with a heartwarming animation. The letters of the popular search engine are comfortably staying home, engaged in various activities. The capital G is reading a book, while both o’s are exploring their musical talents. Little g and e are talking on the phone, and l is staying in shape. It's a cute reminder of the things we can amuse ourselves with while waiting for the virus to go away.
Tech companies are doing their best to help during the crisis. Facebook launched a coronavirus Community Help page, and Google released location data to help organizations track the pandemic spread. Meanwhile, many gaming studios joined the #PlayApartTogether campaign, offering discounts and free games to keep people entertained during the lockdown.