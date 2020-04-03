Google

Google is trying to keep our spirit up with a cute new Doodle

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 03, 2020, 8:44 AM
Google is trying to keep our spirit up with a cute new Doodle
The COVID-19 virus is continuing to spread with more than a million confirmed cases worldwide. While there's no need to panic, people have to take certain precautions to protect themselves and the others around them. Wearing masks and gloves while going out is one of the recommended best practices by the World Health Organization. Washing your hands and keeping things clean is helpful too, but the best weapon against the pandemic is social distancing.



The latest Doodle by Google emphasizes this message with a heartwarming animation. The letters of the popular search engine are comfortably staying home, engaged in various activities. The capital G is reading a book, while both o’s are exploring their musical talents. Little g and e are talking on the phone, and l is staying in shape. It's a cute reminder of the things we can amuse ourselves with while waiting for the virus to go away.

Tech companies are doing their best to help during the crisis. Facebook launched a coronavirus Community Help page, and Google released location data to help organizations track the pandemic spread. Meanwhile, many gaming studios joined the #PlayApartTogether campaign, offering discounts and free games to keep people entertained during the lockdown.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
Apple's iPhone 9 is coming soon as '2020 iPhone SE' in red, white, black
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
LG V60 ThinQ Review
LG V60 ThinQ Review
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless