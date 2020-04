Google is trying to keep our spirit up with a cute new Doodle

The COVID-19 virus is continuing to spread with more than a million confirmed cases worldwide. While there's no need to panic, people have to take certain precautions to protect themselves and the others around them. Wearing masks and gloves while going out is one of the recommended best practices by the World Health Organization . Washing your hands and keeping things clean is helpful too, but the best weapon against the pandemic is social distancing.The latest Doodle by Google emphasizes this message with a heartwarming animation. The letters of the popular search engine are comfortably staying home, engaged in various activities. The capital G is reading a book, while both o’s are exploring their musical talents. Little g and e are talking on the phone, and l is staying in shape. It's a cute reminder of the things we can amuse ourselves with while waiting for the virus to go away.Tech companies are doing their best to help during the crisis. Facebook launched a coronavirus Community Help page , and Google released location data to help organizations track the pandemic spread. Meanwhile, many gaming studios joined the #PlayApartTogether campaign, offering discounts and free games to keep people entertained during the lockdown.