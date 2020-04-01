Facebook launches coronavirus Community Help page: users can request or offer help
Users will be able to post offers to help, which can include transportation, grocery shopping, offers for delivering baby supplies and for doing other volunteer work. Additionally, people that seek assistance can also post their needs on the page or connect with people who want to help.
What’s more, people can easily use the resource to donate to fundraisers and local food pantries. The Community Help page is accessible from Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center. Previously, the page was available locally during natural disasters, along with other tools, provided by Facebook for crisis events.
The COVID-19 version of the Community Help page is available only for users based in the US, Australia, Canada and France for now, but Facebook is working on bringing it to users globally in the coming weeks.