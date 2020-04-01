Apps Coronavirus

Facebook launches coronavirus Community Help page: users can request or offer help

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 01, 2020, 3:17 AM
Recently, Facebook launched a coronavirus-related Facebook Messenger Community Hub, in an effort to help users in the ongoing pandemic. The tech giant has been fighting misinformation and helping reliable sources, such as the WHO, provide accurate knowledge on the topic. Now, the company is announcing a coronavirus-related Community Help page for its users.

Users will be able to post offers to help, which can include transportation, grocery shopping, offers for delivering baby supplies and for doing other volunteer work. Additionally, people that seek assistance can also post their needs on the page or connect with people who want to help.

What’s more, people can easily use the resource to donate to fundraisers and local food pantries. The Community Help page is accessible from Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center. Previously, the page was available locally during natural disasters, along with other tools, provided by Facebook for crisis events.



The COVID-19 version of the Community Help page is available only for users based in the US, Australia, Canada and France for now, but Facebook is working on bringing it to users globally in the coming weeks.

