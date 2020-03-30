World Health Organization: Stay home and play games
We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes of this pandemic. Games industry companies have a global audience - we encourage all to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distancing + other measures will help to flatten the curve + save lives. https://t.co/QhX0ssN0lH— Ray Chambers (@RaymondChambers) March 28, 2020
Gaming platforms like Playstation, Xbox, Switch, and many others allow people to play online with friends, sharing the fun without physically meeting. Of course, if you’re not the console type, you can always challenge your friends on a round of Hearthstone on your smartphone or just release some steam obliterating enemies in PUBG Mobile. Having fun while staying safe is the most important part.
It is the perfect distraction during a crisis such as the present one, and can also help people feel more connected. Among the other game companies supporting the campaign are the Amazon App Store, Big Fish Games, Jam City, Twitch, and YouTube Gaming. So better grab the joypad, mouse or the smartphone, and hop into the action! As gamers say “Pandemic is temporary but Doom is Eternal!”.