Google offers free 2-month Stadia Pro trial to make our lives more fun during the lockdown

Google will make life at home more bearable for its users in 14 countries. The company announced yesterday on its official blog
that the game streaming service Stadia Pro will be free for the next two months. If you happen to be in one of the lucky places where the service is available, all you'll need is a Google account.
There's a little caveat to that, however. Stadia Pro typically supports 4K 60fps gaming, but as the world now mostly works from home, Google decided to lower the default resolution to Full HD (1080p). The company argues that "The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won't notice a significant drop in gameplay quality..."
and users can manually switch back to 4K from the data usage options in the Stadia app.
Many other online services saw spikes in traffic and adjusted quality accordingly. Netflix, YouTube
, and Amazon Prime Video
already reduced bitrates to avoid network clogging, and Stadia is basically doing the same. The signup for the free Stadia Pro will be rolling out over the next 48 hours, so if you want to try GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and several other free titles, follow these steps:
- Go to Stadia.com to sign up
- Download the Stadia app on Android or iOS
- Play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with your favorite (HID-compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard
- Play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or many supported Android phones
Google says that even if you decide to cancel the Pro subscription after the two months free period, you'll still keep the free games in your account. Stadia Pro is $9.99 a month, and you can opt-out and revert to the free Basic option at any time. The service is currently available in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States.
Here is the complete list of free games in the Google Stadia Pro trial:
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- GRID
- GYLT
- Serious Sam Collection
- Spitlings
- Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)
- SteamWorld Dig 2