Amazon Prime Video reduces streaming bitrates across all European countries
We support the need for careful management of telecom services to ensure they can handle the increased internet demand, with so many people now at home full-time due to Covid-19. Prime Video is working with local authorities and internet service providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in Europe, where we’ve already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates while maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers.
The Guardian reports that the BBC might introduce similar temporary measures for the iPlayer. BBC is one of the largest streaming services in the UK, so it would make sense for the company to limit data traffic it uses for as long as it's needed.
Disney+ might join the other streaming services that already responded EU's plea, as the service is scheduled to be launched in western Europe and the UK next week.
