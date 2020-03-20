Amazon Prime Video reduces streaming bitrates across all European countries

iOS Android Wireless service Amazon Coronavirus

Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 20, 2020, 9:21 AM
Amazon is the third company that reduces the quality of its Prime Video streaming service in order to allow Europe to cope with the increased demand for internet data traffic. Netflix and YouTube have already announced they have decided to temporarily lower the quality of their streaming service across Europe.

EU's industry chief Thierry Breton made a plea for help early this week, which was fully answered by all major players in the streaming market. Amazon Prime Video will reduce streaming bitrates just enough to maintain a high level of streaming experience for customers, the company said in a statement.

We support the need for careful management of telecom services to ensure they can handle the increased internet demand, with so many people now at home full-time due to Covid-19. Prime Video is working with local authorities and internet service providers where needed to help mitigate any network congestion, including in Europe, where we’ve already begun the effort to reduce streaming bitrates while maintaining a quality streaming experience for our customers.

The Guardian reports that the BBC might introduce similar temporary measures for the iPlayer. BBC is one of the largest streaming services in the UK, so it would make sense for the company to limit data traffic it uses for as long as it's needed.

Disney+ might join the other streaming services that already responded EU's plea, as the service is scheduled to be launched in western Europe and the UK next week.

